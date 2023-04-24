The biggest upcoming films are all on-sight for CinemaCon 2023. Since 2011, the event has given media and other personnel the opportunity to get up close and personal with massive stars and production companies as they detail what's to come in theaters throughout the rest of this year and the years to come. To kick off the busiest time of the year for the movie industry, companies showcase their latest films in style, crafting elaborate displays and debuting exclusive posters to build hype for the future of cinema. While the convention isn't open to the public, Collider's own Steve Weintraub got the chance to take in the sights at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and snap some pictures from the event.

This year appears to be one of the convention's most packed yet. Dozens of massive titles from Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures, Universal, Paramount, and Focus Features among others made it for the occasion, hauling in everything from new posters to statues and so much more for media members and more to take in. As per usual, several massive screenings are also slated to give attendees first looks at some of the most exciting films of the year. The whole event runs from Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27.

Collider will have more information from CinemaCon as the event continues throughout the week. The full schedule is available on the convention's website. For now, check out the setups for some of the biggest films at the event below.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

This year's event will mark the return of Transformers to the big time with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The new film, which will reboot the blockbuster franchise with its first outing since Bumblebee, goes beyond the Autobots and Decepticons. Invoking the Beast Wars storyline, the new story will introduce audiences to the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons—Transformers with the ability to transform into animals. They'll become involved in the conflict on Earth, taking viewers on a globetrotting adventure with the Autobots as they fight their ancient nemeses. The bots have invaded CinemaCon in preparation with a mix of statues, posters, and more.

Barbie

One of the starriest films due out this year is Greta Gerwig's Barbie which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic duo of Barbie and Ken. Despite multiple trailers and teasers for the plastic and fantastic blockbuster, larger plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, only further building intrigue for what Gerwig has in store for her wildly stacked cast. It's teased to be a more subversive take on the classic Mattel doll's world, however, with the most recent trailer setting up the dynamic between multiple Kens and the fun, fun, fun aesthetic of the project. Robbie and Gosling take the spotlight in the CinemaCon promotion which also features a large plastic pink dollhouse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

On the animated side of things, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to bring viewers back into the world of Miles Morales and the many unique multiversal Spider-Men and Women that will join him in his latest journey. Partly a love story between Miles and Gwen Stacy, it'll see Miles plunge back into the multiverse and meet the Spideys tasked with protecting it from destruction. He ultimately clashes with these Spiders when a new threat appears, forcing him to redefine what it means to be a hero in order to protect those closest to him. CinemaCon brings a host of stylish new posters showcasing the new multiversal Spider-folk as well as hyping the return of Miles and Gwen.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

With Harrison Ford set to take his final bow as the eponymous adventurer in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the film understandably had a presence at CinemaCon. Set to premiere out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, the film will take place during the Space Race as Indy faces off against the Nazis once again with the help of some de-aging. He'll also pass the adventuring torch off to his granddaughter Helen Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as they team up for a new journey together. Indy is shown shrouded in shadow in CinemaCon's poster as the sun sets on the franchise.

The Flash

Before it speeds into theaters, attendees at CinemaCon will get a chance to see The Flash take the big screen a little early and close the book on the pre-James Gunn DCU. The highly-anticipated film starring Ezra Miller with Michael Keaton returning as Batman will see the speedy superhero in a desperate situation as his attempts to turn back time and save his family instead doomed the Earth to the wrath of a returned General Zod. He seeks help from a much different Batman as well as the imprisoned Supergirl in order to save the day and return to his universe. All three characters are highlighted in the dark, gritty new posters from the convention.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

It wouldn't be CinemaCon without Tom Cruise. After Top Gun: Maverick took the world, and the convention, by storm last year, he'll be back in theaters with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One later on in 2023. It was at the 2022 event that the title was officially unveiled for the seventh Mission: Impossible film, but finer details of the new film are still being kept under wraps. The stakes are apparently higher than ever for Cruise's Ethan Hunt though and the stunts are reaching new heights including one such action dubbed "the biggest stunt in cinema history." That scale is on full display in the CinemaCon banner as Cruise and his motorcycle are up in the clouds.

Gran Turismo

PlayStation got in on the fun with the upcoming film Gran Turismo at the event. The film is based on the long-running racing game series while pulling from the real story of pro gamer Jann Mardenborough ascending from the Nissan-sponsored GT Academy to become a professional racer. Starring David Harbour and Archie Mendakwe, the coming-of-age story details the gamer's unexpected opportunity of a lifetime as he fulfills his wish of taking to the racetrack as a real motorsport driver. CinemaCon attendees were welcome to test their own driving skills with special PlayStation racing setups that put them right in the action.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

CinemaCon also marks the return of the heroes in a half-shell with a new promo for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The Turtles are eager to endear themselves to the people of New York as heroes in the starry new animated feature, but their attempts to take down a shadowy crime syndicate with their new friend April O'Neil go awry when an army of mutants falls upon them. The film stands out using graffiti and the display is no exception, sporting a colorful, chaotic skateboard held by one of the Turtles.

Blue Beetle

The rest of the pre-Gunn film slate that's set to release at DC also includes Blue Beetle which makes its presence known at CinemaCon with a poster. Xolo Maridueña stars in the film as Jamie Reyes, a recent college grad searching for himself after returning home to a place that's not quite the same as he left it. His fate is changed forever when he uncovers the Scarab, an alien beetle that binds with him and gives him superpowers, making him the first Latinx superhero in the DCU. The bright blue metallic scarab gets the spotlight in the poster, showing the source of the titular hero's powers.

The Little Mermaid

Disney also made the trip out to Las Vegas in order to promote their upcoming return trip under the sea. Starring Halle Bailey in the lead role as Ariel, The Little Mermaid is the House of Mouse's latest live-action remake based on the classic tale depicted in the 1989 animated film. The adventurous youngest daughter of King Triton longs to follow her heart and be part of Prince Eric's world on land. She makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to do so, but her choice puts her father's kingdom and her love in jeopardy. Bailey's Ariel is front and center in the gorgeous 3D display which shows the denizens of the ocean, as well as Prince Eric, looming all around her.

Trolls: Band Together

The Trolls franchise is bringing the band to CinemaCon with a poster and banner for Trolls: Band Together. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return, alongside several other new faces, as Poppy and Branch respectively who are now officially a couple after multiple films growing their relationship. Poppy eventually learns that Branch was once a member of her favorite boy band, though he hasn't kept up with any of them since their days together as BroZone. When he discovers that one of his brothers was kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, he seeks to reunite with his other old bandmates in order to rescue Floyd. The hairy poster and banner tease some "new Trolls on the block" in the third film of the series.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Rounding out the old DCU slate is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom starring Jason Momoa in one potentially final outing as the underwater superhero. The film's release date has been reshuffled to oblivion, but it's finally due out on December 20 following its most recent move. Though larger plot details are being kept under wraps, it will see Aquaman forge an unlikely alliance in order to save Atlantis from a recently-awakened ancient power. The CinemaCon poster goes underwater in style to tease the latest deep-sea adventure.

Haunted Mansion

Disney is also taking to CinemaCon to tease the myriad of ghosts within Haunted Mansion. The second adaptation of the classic ride stars Rosario Dawson as a mother who brings in a group of paranormal experts to help exorcise the ghosts that live in her family's new mansion. As shown in the trailer, there's no shortage of ghosts from the ride that'll spook the mansion's new inhabitants in the comedic paranormal film. The shadows of these ghouls loom over the guests in a poster, teasing that, "Home is where the haunt is."

Strays

Someone let the dogs out at the convention because Strays also made an appearance with a poster showing a closeup of the top dog Reggie, voiced by Will Ferrell. Reggie loves his abusive owner Doug despite all of his attempts to get rid of him, but when he comes to the realization he isn't wanted, he teams up with a fellow stray named Bugs and his pals to get some vicious revenge. These dogs will say far more than "woof" as indicated by Reggie's tag in the poster which flaunts the film's R rating.

Oldboy

Independent film company Neon also makes an appearance, albeit not for a new film. After acquiring the North American rights to Park Chan-wook's classic Oldboy, the company is bringing it to U.S. theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The gritty and violent noir follows Dae-Su, an ordinary businessman caught up in a larger conspiracy that sees him taken prisoner for 15 years and then suddenly released. He's tasked with finding his captor and ensuring the safety of his daughter, a task easier said than done with the obstacles in his way. The simple poster from Neon teases the return of Dae-Su for a proper theatrical run.

Asteroid City

Sharing the space with Oldboy is Wes Anderson's starry new outing Asteroid City. The bright, colorful, and bizarre film takes place in a desert town in 1955 where the Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention is underway. Children and their parents gather for the recreational event, but the itinerary gets interrupted by "unspecified events" that threaten to change the lives of everyone involved. Marrying aliens and the West, it looks to be another off-kilter hit for Anderson and the CinemaCon poster welcomes viewers to visit the city.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

DreamWorks' latest animated project, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, is also present to show off the studio's newest animated hero. Starring Lana Condor, the film focuses on the titular Ruby Gillman as she realizes she's a direct descendent of the warrior Kraken queens and destined to protect the ocean from the power-hungry mermaids even though she's just an ordinary high schooler. Throughout the film, she'll learn to come into her own and protect those she loves most, even as she's pressured to inherit the throne. The film is set to premiere at the Annecy Film Festival, but a peak at the chilled-out teenage Kraken is on display in a poster and banner at CinemaCon.

Next Goal Wins

Although it was recently delayed, Taika Waititi's much-anticipated new film Next Goal Wins made it to CinemaCon with a colorful poster. Advertised as the director's "least cynical" film, it stars Michael Fassbender as Dutch soccer coach Thomas Rongen who finds himself in charge of the worst team on the planet coming off a record-breaking loss. He's brought on to right the ship of the American-Samoan team in the dramedy. It's based on the documentary of the same name which tracked how the team under Rongen went from bottom-feeder to World Cup qualification. With the caption "Be happy," the poster is all about creating good vibes ahead of the film's release.

Back on the Strip

Heating things up at CinemaCon will be Back on the Strip, a starry dramedy featuring Spence Moore II as Merlin, an aspiring magician who gets unexpectedly cast in the revival of a male stripper group. Originally leaving for Las Vegas to pursue his magical dreams after his girlfriend left him, he's brought into the Chocolate Chips, a notorious all-Black stripper group who've since lost their edge. Luther, the leader played by Wesley Snipes, is broke and broken, and his old partners aren't much better off. The group hopes to put their old grudges aside and get it together for one more show to save the hotel they used to perform in and save Merlin's relationship. The CinemaCon display hints at a wild time for all involved, including fellow stars Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart

It Lives Inside

Rounding out the CinemaCon posters is a much-anticipated new horror film - It Lives Inside. Hailing from the producers behind Jordan Peele's Get Out, the film revolves around an Indian-American teenager struggling to come to grips with her cultural identity. Things go from bad to worse when she has a falling out with her best friend, unintentionally inviting a demon in that feeds on her loneliness. The film received strong marks from critics at its SXSW screening and the haunting poster only builds hype as a demonic hand reaches out from the darkness to claim its victim.