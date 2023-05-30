Transformers: Beast Wars was a shot in the arm for the Transformers franchise, which found itself floundering by the 90s. Using revolutionary CGI from the same company that made ReBoot, it followed two crews of Maximals and Predacons, descendants of the original Autobots and Deceptions, who crash-land on an alien planet rich in energon. Adopting animal forms to protect themselves from energon surges, they battle to determine the fate of this world and their homeworld, Cybertron.

To this day, Beast Wars is held among the best of allTransformers shows, mainly for its writing. When it wasn't expanding on Transformers lore, it delighted audiences with multifaceted characters and complex stories that punched above other shows for the time period.

10 "Possession"

As a violent energon storm hits both bases, Waspinator (Scott McNeil) is possessed by a mysterious spark. It identifies itself as the Decepticon Starscream (Doug Parker), who pledges loyalty to the new Megatron (David Kaye) and offers tactical information about the Maximal base. This allows the Predacons to launch a sneak attack, but as usual, Starscream is already thinking of ways to take command.

This episode makes great use of Starscream, making him a legitimate threat to the Maximals and using him to expand the lore of Beast Wars. Parker gives an excellent performance that manages to capture the same shrill energy of the late Chris Latta. It also serves as a good introduction to Blackarachnia's (Venus Terzo) character, painting her as an opportunistic survivor who'll do what it takes to ensure she's on top.

9 "Gorilla Warfare"

Scorponoc (David Brown) attacks Optimus Primal (Garry Chalk) with a mechanical fly that attaches itself to his spark, threatening to destroy him if removed. Though designed to make Optimus timid, a malfunction causes him to go berserk. As the Maximals think of a plan to get the antivirus from Megatron, Optimus prepares for a one-bot assault.

It is legitimately shocking to see the friendly, empathetic Primal transformed into a rage-fueled beast that threatens the lives of his crew. Even Dinobot (Scott McNeil), who loves fighting Megatron, voices his concern that Optimus' plan has no strategy and relies on brute force and aggression. This gives the character some nice development and leads to a toucching final scene that shows his respect for his commanding officer.

8 "The Spark"

A stasis pod crashes into an area of unstable energon, which threatens the life of the protoform within. Rhinox (Richard Newman) and Cheetor (Ian James Corlett) arrive first and do what they can to prevent its spark from extinguishing. Meanwhile, the Predacons are converging on the pod to turn it into a new Predacon.

"The Spark," is one of the most important episodes of all Transformers. It introduces the concept of sparks: souls that grant a Transformer life and allow them to be repaired after considerable damage, which has been made canon in all future stories. Beyond that, it's also a tense episode that includes some gripping action and introduces a new character.

7 "Proving Grounds"

After the Maximals scan Blackarachnia and locate the shell program that turned her into a Predacon, they consider the possibility of removing it and making her a Maximal again. Blackarachnia overhears this and decides to leave, fearing the others don't trust her. As she heads into the jungle, she is stalked and hunted by Dinobot 2.

The majority of this episode is dedicated to the game of cat and mouse, which highlights the strengths and weaknesses of both characters. Blackarachnia gets the drop on her pursuer several times, but her overconfidence and need to prove herself allow Dinobot to back her into a few corners. It's also interspaced with themes of trust, what defines our personalities, and humorous references to Doomand Street Fighters.

6 "Coming of the Fuzors Part 1 & 2"

In the wake of the quantum wave that destroyed Optimus Primal and upgraded some characters into Transmetals, both sides are busy. While Rhinox attempts to locate Optimus' spark, Dinobot infiltrates the Predacon base to retrieve two golden disks containing information on the future. Meanwhile, Megatron recruits two new soldiers named Quickstrike (Colin Murdock) and Silverbolt (Scott McNeil), who he dubs Fuzors after their chimera beast forms.

"Coming of the Fuzors," manages to juggle all of these plots pretty well, resulting in an action-packed two parter that never loses its steam. Between its shootouts and action-scenes are strong character moments, from Dinobot quoting Shakespeare regarding fate to Silverbolt coming around to the Maximals due to his heroic nature. It even has imagery straight out of a spaghetti western.

5 "Nemesis Part 1 & 2"

With the destruction of the Predacon base, the Maximals prepare for the end of the Beast Wars. However, Megatron isn't finished, and pokes around in the lab of Tarantulus (Alec Willows). He discovers that the spider-bot has found and repaired the Nemesis, the most powerful Decepticon warship ever built, which Megatron intends to use to finish the war and begin his galactic conquest.

Though not as strong as previous season finales, "Nemesis" is a strong finish for Beast Wars. Once the Nemesis is revealed, the tension is high as the heroes do everything in their power to prevent Megatron from altering history. Some don't survive the encounter, such as the lone wolf Maximal, Depth Charge (David Sobolov), who succumbs to his rage in a poetic climax with his hated rival, Rampage (Campbell Lane).

4 "Transmutate"

As the Maximals and Predacons converge on a stasis pod, the protoform within emerges as a strange creature dubbed Transmutate (Susan Blu). Although Transmutate cannot transform and has a childish disposition, they possess a powerful sonic scream that can overpower any other Transformer. This sparks debates on both sides about what to do with Transmutate as Rampage and Silverbolt fight for their custody.

This is a surprisingly dark episode that tackles some heavy themes. Transmutate stands as both a representation of disabilities and the loss of innocence in war, and their friendship with Silverbolt and Rampage gives both characters needed-development. Rampage in particular stands out, as his devotion to Transmutate shows another side of him that longs for companionship.

3 "Other Voices Part 1 & 2"

As the Maximals and Predacons explored this mysterious planet, they found several clues pointing to an advanced race of aliens. Now they have arrived and are not pleased with this disruption of their experiments. They activate the planet's second moon, which turns into a planet buster, intent on wiping the slate clean.

The writing in this finale perfectly captures the spectrum of emotions brought about by upping the stakes as it does. The first part is a tense mystery as everyone tries to piece together what is happening, while part two has them desperate to come up with solutions. It ends on a devastating cliffhanger that sees Optimus dead and Megatron reaffirming his status as the ultimate schemer.

2 "The Agenda Part 1, 2, & 3"

When the Tripredicus Council becomes aware of Megatrons actions, they send secret agent Ravage (Lee Tockar) back in time to apprehend him. With the Maximal's help, they succeed, and prepare to bring Megatron back to Cybertron for trial. However, Megatron gambles on Ravage's loyalty to the original Megatron and tells him of his real goals.

This finale to season two showcases the best of Beast Wars: it expands on the world, includes great references to G1, and offers terrific interaction and drama between the characters. Even backed into a corner, Megatron has a plan and continues to move two steps ahead of everyone. His final gamble is revealed to be an attack against the sleeping Optimus Prime, hoping to wipe out the Autobots and alter history so the Decepticons win.

1 "Code of Hero"

In an attempt to restore his sullied honor, Dinobot decides to hunt down Megatron and attempt to retrieve the Golden Disk. He watches as Megatron confirms that he can use the disk to change the future before attempting to kill human's early ancestors. As the other Maximals race to support, Dinobot leads a one-bot defence of the valley.

"Code of Hero," is regarded as not only the best Beast Wars episode but perhaps the greatest episode of any Transformers show. Dinobot's last stand is the culmination of two seasons' worth of character development and a struggle of determinism vs pre-determinism. It elevated Dinobot to legendary status among Transformers fans, which saw him be introduced into the Transformers Hall of Fame in 2010.

