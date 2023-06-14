In the world of Transformers, the gigantic alien robots take center stage, but not without the human characters. These characters acts like as the audience surrogate in this intergalactic battle between the warring Autobots and Decepticons. When it comes to the actors, the franchise is not playing around. These characters are played by Oscar-winning actors such as Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand, and Stanley Tucci as well as hilarious comedians Ken Jeong and Jerrod Carmichael. All of them brought their own unique contributions to the plot.

RELATED: 10 Transformers That Haven't Rolled Out On The Big Screen Yet

Before audiences even met the new characters played by Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, these were memorable human characters that were previously featured in the Michael Bay-directed films and the prequel Bumblebee. From the delightful young heroine Charlie Wilson to the secretive yet resourceful secret agent Seymour Simmons, these characters have something more than meets eye.

10 Dylan Gould

Dylan Gould, played by Patrick Dempsey, is a wealthy and unscrupulous businessman who appears in Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Initially introduced as Sam Witwicky's new girlfriend Carly (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley)'s boss, Dylan is later revealed to be aligned with the Decepticons.

RELATED: 10 Most Notorious Rivalries in Movies

Gould is a unique addition to the cast as he is the only human who willingly works with the Decepticons, thanks to his family's history of aiding them in the past. If Transformers were to appear in real life, surely there would be a group who would want to help the bad guys.

9 Maggie Madsen

Maggie Madsen, an intelligent and persistent hacker plays a pivotal role in the 2007 Transformers film. Portrayed by Rachael Taylor, Maggie is the analyst who identified the Decepticons signal that was stealing military secrets from the US government.

Maggie's determination to decrypt the Decepticon data is admirable. She risked borrowing those state secrets to regroup with her hacker friend Glen (Anthony Anderson), which eventually made them see the Transformers up close—and even battling the sneaky Decepticon Frenzy. Unfortunately, she only appeared in the first film.

8 Sir Edmund Burton

Sir Edmund Burton, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins, holds a crucial role in Transformers: The Last Knight. He is an eccentric historian and astronomer who possesses knowledge of the hidden history between the Transformers and Earth.

RELATED: The 10 Most Overlooked Anthony Hopkins Movies, According to Reddit

Sir Edmund provides key information to Cade (Mark Wahlberg) and Vivian (Laura Haddock), aiding them in their mission to save the world. He is also quite fearless, as he broke in to the guarded Downing Street, commandeered an old submarine, and witnessed the battle from up close.

7 Guillermo "Memo" Gutierrez

Guillermo Gutierrez, or just Memo, is played by Jorge Lendeborg Jr in Travis Knight's Bumblebee. He is a charismatic and loyal friend to the Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), who may have feelings for her. Memo's endearing personality and unwavering support provide emotional grounding and comic relief throughout the film.

Memo provides a sense of normalcy for Charlie amidst the chaos caused by the arrival of the Transformers. He actively helps her in her mission to protect Bumblebee. Memo's relationship with Charlie in the prequel is one of the highlights of the film.

6 Izabella

Izabella, portrayed by Isabela Merced, is a resilient and scrappy young orphan navigating her way in a battle-struck world where Transformers are hunted down. She befriends Squeek, an adorable blue Autobot and helps Cade in the fight to save the world.

Appearing in Transformers: The Last Knight, Izabella has a limited screen time but a memorable one. Her sense of independence and bravery leads her to help others in need from the threats of Decepticons and the Transformers Reaction Force.

5 Sam Witwicky

Sam Witwicky, a character that catapulted Shia LaBeouf to Hollywood, is the main protagonist in the first Transformers trilogy. He is an ordinary teenager who becomes entangled in the ongoing conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons, when he buys his first car.

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Movies Ranked From Worst to Best to, Uh, 'Bobby'

Sam can be loud and annoying at times but throughout the three films audiences can see his growth and bravery in tackling the responsibility trusted to him to save Earth and his Cybertronian friends. His friendship with Bumblebee and his relationships with his girlfriends and parents are warm moments in this action and explosive-packed franchise.

4 Seymour Simmons

Seymour Simmons, played by John Turturro, is a former government agent with a penchant for conspiracy theories. Audiences first meet him as a Sector Seven agent until that division was disbanded and Simmons had to work alone.

Despite his eccentricities, Simmons possesses a vast knowledge of Transformers and assists the Autobots by providing intelligence and connections within the government. Last seen settling in Cuba, Simmons once chased a huge Decepticon up an Egyptian pyramid and took it down with the help of a nearby US warship.

3 Mikaela Banes

Megan Fox plays Mikaela Banes up until Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. She is positioned as Sam Witwicky's love interest, but refreshingly, she repeatedly saved him from danger. Mikaela is a loyal and strong character who would leap to battle for Sam and the Autobots. Most memorably, she helped an injured Bumblebee fight by driving him with a tow truck across the city.

RELATED: 10 Main Characters Who Didn't Return for the Movie Sequel

It remains a mystery how a third movie with Sam and Mikaela would turn out but the character remains an iconic figure in pop culture history. As her and Sam's characters' fates are unconfirmed and the timeline is still wide open, audiences may see them again in the future.

2 William Lennox

William Lennox, portrayed by Josh Duhamel, is a skilled and dedicated U.S. Army Ranger who appears in multiple Transformers films. He initially serves as the leader of a military unit fighting alongside the Autobots, playing a central role in defending Earth against the Decepticons.

Together with Epps (Tyrese Gibson), Lennox makes an unbeatable ally for the Autobots. In the first Transformers film, he single-handedly took down a Decepticon. Audiences last saw him as a member of the Transformers Reaction Force, acting as the good conscience for the team.

1 Charlie Watson

Imaeg via Paramount Pictures

Charlie Watson, played by Hailee Steinfeld in Bumblebee, is a resourceful and independent teenager. She discovers and befriends the iconic yellow Autobot scout Bumblebee, which sets her on a thrilling adventure to protect him and uncover the truth about the Transformers.

RELATED: The 10 Best Robot Heroes in Movies and TV Shows

Charlie's determination, mechanical skills, and bond with Bumblebee make her a key ally in the battle against the Decepticons and a Sector Seven agent (John Cena) who tracked them down. With the new movies set in this prequel timeline, audiences may be seeing Charlie again very soon.

KEEP READING: 'Crank' and 9 Other Absurdly Terrific 'Bayhem'-Like Movies