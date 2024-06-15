Spanning across 7 films (about to be 8) and being the 13th most profitable film franchise in the world, one would think that the Transformers film franchise has covered a significant part of the mythos. But, it turns out, there are numerous Transformers that have not been included in the films yet. The Transformers world is wide, expansive and filled to the brim with characters that are unique, diverse and have yet to be seen on film.

With the franchise taking a visit back to Cybertron in Transformers One this September and teaming up with G.I. Joe in a future live-action installment, there are more chances than ever to include these incredible characters. Whether it be the young and excited Hot Shot or the mightier-than-thou Blast Off, the franchise has countless possibilities to expand with the inclusion of these characters.

10 Hot Shot

First Appearance: 'Transformers: Armada' (2002)

When developing Transformers: Armada, behind the scenes issues made it not possible for the series to include Bumblebee and because of that, Hot Shot was created to be the "young" character of the Autobots. This is why he has a yellow and somewhat similar design to Bumblebee. Hot Shot is brave and cheerful while sometimes overconfident, getting himself into trouble at moments. With him first appearing in what is known as the "Unicron Trilogy" of shows, and the new reboot universe introducing Unicron as a major threat, Hot Shout could fit right in.

Given the fact that Transformers is always aiming to be accessible to all audiences, younger ones especially (gotta get those toy sales), a character like Hot Shot could serve as a great audience surrogate in a future film. With the mass popularity of Bumblebee, a character somewhat similar to him could be incredibly popular with audiences. Not to mention, the Transformers films typically feature older, a bit more serious Cybertronians, with not many that act the way Hot Shot typically does. Mirage, in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is a good example of the type of character Hot Shot could provide to a plot.

9 Red Alert

First Appearance: 'Transformers' (1984)

Acting as the security director of the Autobots, Red Alert is a Cybertronian with heightened senses, making him a little (very) paranoid. While he may not serve as well in battle as the other Autobots, Red Alert is always on the lookout for danger and potential enemies. His over-paranoid demeanor can cause him to raise false alarms to his comrades at times, though, which makes it tougher for the Autobots to always believe what he says.

In the films, pretty much all the Autobots are depicted as brave warriors who are incredibly capable in battle. A character like Red Alert, with his nervousness and more strategic abilities, has yet to really be shown or included in a Transformers film in general. He could serve as a new and refreshing type of character to add to the cast in the next film.

8 Omega Supreme

First Appearance: 'Transformers' (1984)

Omega Supreme is easily one of, if not the most popular Autobot in the Transformers franchise. He is commonly considered the last line of defense for the robots fighting for good. His strength is unmatched, with the power to lift up to 300,000 tons. His body is also made up of three different machines. His torso is a laser tank, his legs are a rocket base and his arms become a giant rocket.

His power is balanced by the fact that Omega Supreme actually moves quite slowly, due to his gigantic size. Due to a betrayal, Omega Supreme also hates the Constructicons, a type of Cybertronian actually introduced in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen through Devastator (one of the most powerful Transformers there is.) This means the concept is not new to audiences and makes Omega Supreme's story more accessible to audiences.

7 Ultra Magnus

First Appearance: 'Transformers' (1984)

Created by the same Alpha Trion as Optimus Prime, Ultra Magnus felt discarded when it was decided that Optimus Prime would carry the Matrix. This caused Ultra Magnus to resent Optimus. But eventually, they would team up and learn that they can fuse into one single form known as Omega Prime, bringing the two brothers together once more. The two would go on to face and defeat Galvatron as one.

Ultra Magnus is easily one of the most self-sacrificing Autobots there is. Believing he is nothing more than a simple soldier, Ultra Magnus has zero problem running straight into battle and giving everything for the greater good. Later in the timeline, Ultra Magnus would be the Cybertronian to take over leadership of the Autobots when Optimus Prime would go missing. With how often Optimus Prime has died or been away from the Autobots in the previous films, Ultra Magnus could be a great addition to the films if they are to test Optimus' mortality once more in a future sequel to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

6 Inferno

First Appearance: 'Transformers' (1984)

Inferno is an Autobot who is always one of the first on the scene when there is danger. Taking up the form of a fire truck, Inferno is eager to jump into battle to protect others. He gains his confidence from his special heat-resistance. He is a robot without fear and strikes fear into a lot of Decepticons. He's also best friends with Red Alert and balances his relationship by being the far more logical and reasoned one of the pair.

Since the films focus on battle-ready bots, there is a small number of characters who act more as support bots rather than purely battle bots. Having a character like Inferno around would bring a new dynamic to fight scenes in future films and give the Autobots a new type of advantage over the menacing Decepticons.

5 Blast Off

First Appearance: 'Transformers' (1984)

Blast Off is one of those characters that genuinely enjoys mercilessly killing his targets and views himself as a truly superior being compared to others. He has the power to transform into a space shuttle, giving him the opportunity to sit and orbit above the planet, waiting for an assignment.

He's cold and calculated in all the right (or wrong, depending on how one looks at it) ways. Since Unicron is coming from space, Blast Off could serve as a great potential villain for the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts sequel film. His ruthlessness would make him a terrifying foe that would have the Autobots shaking in their robotic boots.

4 Windblade

First Appearance: 'Transformers: Robots in Disguise' (2015)

Windblade is by far one of the best female Cybertronians in the entire Transformers franchise. Equipped with a katana she calls the Stormfall Sword, Windblade is an arial-based Autobot that is an excellent swordsman. She's honest to a fault and has a strong belief in her allies. She can be quite naive at times thanks to her youthful ideals, and this causes her to have an internal struggle whenever the tides of war attempt to force her to compromise her personal moral beliefs.

Not only do the films need more female bots, but it's lacking bots who do well in the air. The Michael Bay films had Jetfire, Starscream and Optmius Prime (if you count his wings upgrade); Bumblebee had Blitzwing and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts featured Airazor, but outside of those, there are really no arial Transformers of substance within the series. Windblade would also bring in a new type of character with her hard-set morals and create a new type of team dynamic for the Autobots.

3 Bulkhead

First Appearance: 'Transformers: Prime' (2010)

Audiences found a new fan-favorite Transformer when Transformers: Prime dropped and introduced the world to Bulkhead. This bulky bot may look big and menacing, but deep down he's actually quite the softie. He's kind, caring and sometimes not the sharpest tool in the shed. He is still incredibly strong, though, and easily the strongest member of Team Prime in Transformers: Prime.

His strength and size can be dangerous to his teammates, too. He's incredibly clumsy, which leads to some issues at times. He once was part of the Wreckers, who were first introduced in the film universe through Transformers: Dark of the Moon, but he left them to join team Prime and said Optimus on his journey. When the Decepticons see Bulkhead running at them, they cower in fear.

2 Vector Prime

First Appearance: 'Transformers: Cybertron'

Vector Prime is one of the most powerful Transformers in the franchise thanks to his ability to twist space and time. Thankfully, though, he gets very injured and worn out through the use of his powers, which is a lot on his body, as he is approximately 25 million years old.

Before he was sent off from Cybertron to be its representative guardian of space, Vector Prime actually once held the Matrix of Leadership. Vector Prime would be a perfect fit for when Unicron eventually arrives in the next film in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts reboot universe. There aren't been many sequences in space in the Transformers films, so Vector Prime opens up the possibly for some astounding space sequences.

1 Metroplex

First Appearance: 'Transformers' (1984)

Unicron is unfathomably big, which means the Autobots have a mountain to climb when it comes to facing Unicron. But, thankfully, in other media, the Autobots have their own ally to throw into battle to save the day and potentially trade blows with Unicron himself. Meet the Transformer, who is so big, that his alternate form is an entire city. Metroplex is not a force to be reckoned with. He's such a unique character it's hard to imagine him as part of the franchise at first thought.

While Metroplex doesn't align with either Decepticons or Autobots, he does have an enemy with the Decepticons, which means he may team up with the Autobots from time to time. On Cybertron, Metroplex operates as a living city. If Unicron is coming to Earth soon in the live-action films, having a titan of a Transformer on their side to face off with him would be extremely helpful. Metroplex can also operate as a home base for the Autobots on Earth, providing them a safe haven away from humanity. The possibilities with Metroplex are endless.

