Exclusive: ‘Transformers: Cyberverse’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Bumblebee’s Return to Cybertron

It’s our pleasure to reveal Hasbro and Cartoon Network’s first official trailer for Season 3 of the hit Transformers animated series, Cyberverse. Season three, titled Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, introduces new characters including Hammerbyte, Thunderhowl, Wildwheel and Meteorfire, as the war for the Allspark rages on! Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures releases this spring on Cartoon Network, but you can get your first look at the new season below!

In the third season of Cyberverse, Bumblebee and the Autobots encounter mysterious new threats and unlock the ancient secrets of Cybertron as they continue their adventure to bring their planet back to life. After winning a new battle against the Decepticons, Bumblebee and the Autobots begin to rebuild Cybertron. But things are not what they seem, causing the Autobots and Decepticons to join forces to fight a new enemy. Unlikely alliances will be formed, new legends will be made, and new heroes will emerge as the war for the Allspark comes home.

In addition to our Season 3 trailer reveal, we also have some first looks at the new characters joining the show, plus an early showcase of the new Cyberverse toys that Hasbro & Co. will be bringing to the 2020 New York Toy Fair later this month!

Check out our exclusive reveal of the new Season 3 trailer below:

Now, check out a bunch of images of both the new characters joining the show in Season 3, as well as early looks at the new toys coming to the 2020 New York Toy Fair:

Launched in 2018, Cyberverse follows the ongoing battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons to find the Allspark. It follows Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Windblade and the larger Autobot team as they work to defeat the menacing Megatron and his team of Decepticons. Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures is produced by Allspark Animation for Cartoon Network