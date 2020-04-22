Exclusive: ‘Transformers: Cyberverse’ Season 3 Trailer Gets Stop-Motion Treatment

Earlier this year, we brought you the first look at the official trailer for Season 3 of Hasbro and Cartoon Network’s hit series, Transformers: Cyberverse. Now, we have an extra bonus treat for you, a stop-motion rework of that trailer using the awesome toys from the show itself! The Hasbro Transformers team was clearly having some fun with the scaled-down versions of fan-favorite characters and wanted to recreate the awesome animated trailer in a whole new style, which you can watch below. (And if you’re really feeling creative, you can break out those toys and put together a stop-motion masterpiece of your own!)

Season 3 of the action-packed animated series, dubbed Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, introduced new characters including Hammerbyte, Thunderhowl, Wildwheel and Meteorfire. The series continues its weekly episodes as the war for the Allspark rages on!

In the third season of Cyberverse, Bumblebee and the Autobots encounter mysterious new threats and unlock the ancient secrets of Cybertron as they continue their adventure to bring their planet back to life. After winning a new battle against the Decepticons, Bumblebee and the Autobots begin to rebuild Cybertron. But things are not what they seem, causing the Autobots and Decepticons to join forces to fight a new enemy. Unlikely alliances will be formed, new legends will be made, and new heroes will emerge as the war for the Allspark comes home.

Check out the new stop-motion Season 3 trailer for Transformers: Cyberverse below, and be sure to tune in to see how the current season wraps up!