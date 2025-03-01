Hasbro is bringing the heavy artillery to the annual New York Toy Fair. For their showcase, the Transformers are taking center stage to promote the new Cyberworld kids toy line, a set built for play and storytelling without limits. Tying in with a new original YouTube series consisting of 36 five-minute shorts, each figure brings Autobots and Decepticons to life with "cross-compatibility, fast action, and easy conversion" for young fans to create the battles and team-ups they desire with favorites like Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Mirage, and more. Collider can exclusively highlight the centerpiece of Cyberworld, the new Scorponok Strike Battle Set, which swaps between its sword-wielding robot form and armored scorpion tank form.

Since the Cyberworld set is all about adaptability, it's only fitting that Scorponok — a notable foe from Michael Bay's Transformers and its sequel, Revenge of the Fallen — is made to fit with all the Cyber Changers figures. This large-scale toy doubles as a play set with battle stations, a chest cockpit, and a cyber bike for the bots to go to war with in either of its forms. Moreover, it's able to swiftly and simply transition between its forms, whether you need a heavily armed mega-bot that towers above the rest or a beefed-up tank built to plow through the battlefield. Completing the package are a handful of interactive features, including a buzzsaw, claw hand, a sharp tail that converts into a powerful blade, and unique lights and sounds for each mode. Such a well-armed toy is a bit more costly though, retailing for $59.99.

Squaring off with Scorponok is the new Grimlock Chomp and Battle toy. The usual leader of the Dinobots has been given a 9-inch figure for the Cyberworld line that has a four-step transformation between dino and robot mode and can be used as a mech suit or a ride for his Autobot allies. Also built to support all Cyber Changers figures, he comes with a spinning blaster arm and chomping dino arm in robot form and a chomping dino head and spinning blaster tail in dino form to help make him a formidable match for the Scorponok. Completing this new toy line are the Cyber Changers themselves, which all stand at four inches tall — save for the 7-inch Ultimate Cyber Changers Megatron with a rideable tank mode for other figures — and include eight total toys with simple two-to-four-step transformation sequences. Grimlock will be available for $29.99 while Megatron sells for $24.99, the armored Bumblebee and Galvatron figures go for $14.99, and the rest retail for $9.99.

What Is the New 'Transformers Cyberworld' Cartoon About?