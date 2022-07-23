Rolling out of San Diego Comic-Con today is an all-new clip from the upcoming Paramount+ original animated series, Transformers: EarthSpark. Along with the new six-minute clip was the announcement of the voice cast for the next outing of the Transformers franchise.

The new clip and voice cast for the 26-episode series were revealed during an exclusive panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 moderated by Editor-in-Chief at Den of Geek, Mike Cecchini. The panel included some members of the voice cast including Danny Pudi (Community), Kathreen Khavari (Dead End: Paranormal Park), and Zeno Robinson (Big City Greens) as well as series creator and co-executive producer Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and executive producer Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

Pudi along with fellow cast members Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), and Cissy Jones (The Owl House) will be providing the voices of returning franchise favorites Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Elita-1, respectively. Other new cast members that will be voicing all-new characters in the series are Sydney Mikayla (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as the smart and charismatic 13-year-old boy named Robby Malto and Zion Broadnax (Day Shift), who will voice Robby's 9-year-old sister Morgan ‘Mo’ Malto. Their parents are Dot and Alex Malto, who are voiced by Benny Latham and Jon Jon Briones respectively. New Transformers will be the sibling duo of Twitch and Thrash, Earth-born Transformers voiced by Khavari and Robinson. The villain of the series, Mandroid, is voiced by Diedrich Bader (Better Things).

Transformers: EarthSpark follows the story of a new generation of Transformers known as Terrans, the first Transformers born on Earth. The previously mentioned Twitch and Thrash are two of these Transformers and are brought in by the human Malto family, who bring the robots in disguise into their home with open arms. As the official description puts it, "they'll redefine what it means to be a family."

Transformers: EarthSpark is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation at Nickelodeon. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Mikiel Houser, Executive in Charge of Production, and Kari Rosenberg for eOne. The series is produced by Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and Entertainment One (eOne). Hasbro, maker of the Transformers: EarthSpark toyline, also serves as a production partner on the animated series.

Transformers: EarthSpark is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. in November, and on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally. You can check out the new clip as well as the official description for the upcoming animated series down below: