Paramount+ and Nickelodeon revealed today the release date of their upcoming animated series Transformers: EarthSpark as well as a vibrant new poster. As the name suggests, the show centers around the world-famous group of alien robots who can transform into vehicles in order to stay hidden on planet Earth — and occasionally fight to protect it. The ten-episode Season 1 is set to premiere in just a couple of months from now, on November 11.

Originally divided into two distinct groups – Autobots and Decepticons – the Transformers franchise is about to be shaken up with Transformers: EarthSpark. The new series will introduce the Terrans, which are the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth. This new group will completely change the game when it comes to robot fighting, and redefine the definition of family as they find a home among humans.

Back in July, Nickelodeon unveiled an action-packed first-look clip that featured fan-favorite characters Bumblebee and Optimus Prime, and revealed the amazing 3-D design of the upcoming series. The clip also revealed that the fate of the planet will lie in the hands of two young siblings who inadvertently form a direct connection with two new Terrans.

Image via Nickelodeon

In addition to the poster and release date, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon also revealed that further information about Transformers: EarthSpark will be unveiled at the series’ panel during this year’s New York Comic-Con. Set to take place in the afternoon of October 9, the panel will feature voice cast members and series producers who will talk about Season 1 arcs, reveal behind-the-scenes art, and show new clips to the audience. New toys inspired by the show are also set to be announced for preorder.

Transformers: EarthSpark is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski, and executive produced by Ant Ward — both of whom worked together on fast-paced and acclaimed animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The series is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, who also created spin-off animated series The Patrick Star Show.

The voice cast of Transformers: EarthSpark features Sydney Mikayla (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts), Zion Broadnax (Day Shift), Benny Latham (Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church), Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), Kathreen Khavari (Dead End: Paranormal Park), Zeno Robinson (Big City Greens), Danny Pudi (Community), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cissy Jones (The Owl House), and Diedrich Bader (Better Things).

Paramount+ premieres Transformers: EarthSpark on November 11.

You can check out the poster below: