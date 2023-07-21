The Transformers have returned to San Diego Comic-Con once again with a panel dedicated to Paramount+'s hit new series Transformers: EarthSpark and what's to come as it wraps up its first season later this month. A batch of seven episodes remains for the Malto family and the Terrans to not only stop the villainous Mandroid (Diedrich Bader) but also discover the truth behind hosted by Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub—came a new trailer that we can exclusively share that teases a climactic, action-packed end ahead for the family, the Autobots, and the Decepticons.

Set in a time after the Cybertronian civil war ended, Transformers: EarthSpark takes a wholly different approach to the franchise as it follows the Malto Family. After moving to the small town of Witwicky, young siblings Robby (Sydney Mikayla) and Mo Malto (Zion Broadnax) meet and bond with the Terrans, a new breed of Transformers born on Earth. Through learning from their mentor Bumblebee (Danny Pudi) and helping to maintain the peace with the children, the Autobots, and even the reformed Decepticon leader Megatron (Rory McCann), they try to find their place in the world and who they truly are as members of the Malto family. Along the way, that means doing battle with the rogue Decepticons who still cling to the war and other forces that threaten their livelihood.

Through the first two batches of episodes, the Malto family has welcomed more Terrans into the family and faced down the deranged scientist Mandroid who has manipulated Cybertronians and Terrans alike for his master plan to rid the world of Transformers. That conflict will come to a head in the final seven episodes as the trailer teases the greatest fights are yet to come. With the full connection of their cyber-sleeves realized, the Maltos enter the fight on behalf of the bots. Mandroid appears to be a greater threat than ever before, now enhanced with another Cybertronian arm and appearing beyond mad as he grows desperate to eliminate the Transformers. All bots are in danger while he's around, but it remains to be seen whether the remaining Decepticon rebels will see reason and join forces with their mortal enemies to protect Earth.

Image via Paramount+

Who Makes Up the Voice Cast of Transformers: EarthSpark

Transformers: EarthSpark's cast is rounded out with some talented names with the rest of the Malto family including Benni Latham as Dot Malto, Jon Jon Briones as Alex Malto, Kathreen Khavari as Twitch, Zeno Robinson as Thrash, Cyrus Arnold as Jawbreaker, Z Infante as Nightshade, and Stephanie Lemelin as Hashtag. Alan Tudyk leads the Autobots as Optimus Prime alongside Cissy Jones, Michael T. Downey, Martha Marion, and Keith David while the Decepticons boast Steve Blum, Nolan North, Sean Kenin, Troy Baker, Nicole Dubuc, and Roger Craig Smith among others.

Dale Malinowski created and co-executive produced the animated series alongside fellow executive producer Ant Ward. They've helped shepherd the series to success at Paramount+, earning a renewal for a second season earlier this year. That's far from the only good news the Transformers franchise has had this year, as the Cybertronians returned to the big-screen with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to the tune of a $420 million global box office cume. More stunning animation from the Transformers universe is on the way too with Transformers One, the starry animated feature following a young Optimus (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) set before the fall of Cybertron.

Transformers: EarthSpark returns to wrap up its first season on July 28. Check out the exclusive trailer below.