The Big Picture Transformers: Earthspark introduces Terrans, new Transformers born on Earth, adding a fresh dynamic to the series.

The series features a talented voice cast, including Alan Tudyk as Optimus Prime and Benni Latham as Dot Malto.

With advanced animation and storytelling, the trailer for Transformers: Earthspark Season 2 promises thrilling new characters and stories.

Transformers: Earthspark is the latest project in the evergreen franchise that's been entertaining families since the 1980s, and with the series now about to debut its second season, Collider is thrilled to exclusively debut the trailer for the upcoming season. In the upcoming season of Transformers: Earthspark, the race intensifies against the Decepticons to locate the shattered Emberstone fragments. Robby meets a significant new character, while Mo uncovers a long-hidden secret in Witwicky that impacts the Terrans and their allies. As the Terrans gain new abilities to better protect their loved ones, the Malto family and the Autobots face fresh challenges, showcasing their dedication to defending what they cherish.

Transformers: Earthspark introduced new Transformers robots, the first born on Earth. These characters, called Terrans, join their human companions, creating a fresh dynamic in the Transformers universe. Set after the Cybertronian civil war, the series follows the Malto family in the small town of Witwicky, where young siblings Robby (Sydney Mikayla) and Mo (Zion Broadnax) bond with the Terrans and learn from their mentor Bumblebee (Danny Pudi). They strive to maintain peace alongside the Autobots and a reformed Megatron (Rory McCann).

The series features a talented voice cast with Benni Latham as Dot Malto, Jon Jon Briones as Alex Malto, Kathreen Khavari as Twitch, Zeno Robinson as Thrash, Cyrus Arnold as Jawbreaker, Z Infante as Nightshade, and Stephanie Lemelin as Hashtag. Alan Tudyk leads the Autobots as Optimus Prime, joined by Cissy Jones, Michael T. Downey, Martha Marion, and Keith David. The Decepticons include voices from Steve Blum, Nolan North, Sean Kenin, Troy Baker, Nicole Dubuc, and Roger Craig Smith.

Who Else Is Behind 'Transformers: Earthspark'?

The creative team, including co-creator and co-executive producer Dale Malinowski and executive producer Ant Ward, has expanded the Transformers universe with rich narratives and complex characters. Their efforts were rewarded by the renewal of the series for Season 2, and the franchise has seen continued success with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts achieving a $420 million global box office. Additionally, the upcoming animated feature Transformers One will explore the origins of Optimus and Megatron, adding to the expanding universe.

As Transformers: Earthspark Season 2 approaches, fans can look forward to new characters and stories, with advanced animation and storytelling. Each episode promises excitement, continuing to explore themes of family, loyalty, and the battle between good and evil.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Transformers: Earthspark before the series returns on June 7. Watch the trailer above and join us in welcoming back the Autobots and their human allies in an exciting new season.

Watch on Paramount+