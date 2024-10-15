It's a good time to be a Transformers fan right now, with the highly-acclaimed origin story Transformers One currently in theaters and Paramount+'s animated series Transformers: EarthSpark about to return to streaming. Season 3 is set to premiere on October 25, bringing viewers back to Witwicky, where the Malto family, the Terrans, and the Autobots will face a new threat. However, they'll also have some new, yet familiar faces joining their ranks as a new dilemma arises concerning the town, the Decepticons, and a mysterious saboteur that threatens to upend everything. Collider can exclusively share the official trailer which teases the action-packed episodes ahead and introduces one of the newcomers: Prowl.

Season 3 will see the town of Witwicky divided—literally—by a giant dome that also traps the Decepticons inside. The barrier won't be able to hold the bots inside forever, forcing the Malto family and the Autobots to work out a long-term solution that will be better for everyone. Their efforts also get a boost from an unlikely place, but danger still lurks just around the corner. As they exert all of their efforts to ensure life gets back to normal as soon as possible, the saboteur makes their presence known and threatens the Autobots. All the while, Robby and Mo face a foe who challenges their right to wield the power of Quintus Prime, once again testing their bond with the Terrans.

Although the trailer is short, it's enough to set the stage for some exciting robot battles ahead. These clashes range from more fun, friendly competitions like a race with Bumblebee to desperate clashes involving Optimus Prime. Prowl makes his grand entrance halfway through, reintroducing one of the original Generation 1 Autobots to a younger audience with a stylish takedown of one of Optimus's foes. Yet, there's something sinister afoot as the Autobots appear overtaken by a contagion that causes them to glow red and get especially aggressive. The infected bots are also seemingly able to transfer the effects to others, even corrupting Optimus. Fortunately, Thrash jumps in to save Bumblebee from the same fate as the unaffected look for a way to stop the spread.

Who Are the Voices and Creatives Behind 'Transformers: EarthSpark'?

Through two seasons now, EarthSpark has been able to build up a very talented voice cast to play the iconic robots in disguise. That includes grabbing Resident Alien star Alan Tudyk to take on the role of Optimus Prime in the stead of the great Peter Cullen alongside voice-acting veteran Steve Blum as Megatron, and Community star Danny Pudi as Bumblebee. The rest of the Autobots are voiced by Cissy Jones, Michael T. Downey, Martha Marion, and Keith David among others, while the Decepticons feature Nolan North, Sean Kenin, Troy Baker, Nicole Dubuc, and Roger Craig Smith. Rounding out the bunch are the Malto family and their Terrans, including Benni Latham as Dot Malto, Jon Jon Briones as Alex, Sydney Mikayla as Robby, Zion Broadnax as Mo, Kathreen Khavari as Twitch, Zeno Robinson as Thrash, Cyrus Arnold as Jawbreaker, Z Infante as Nightshade, and Stephanie Lemelin as Hashtag. The series has largely been hailed for its ability to shake up the Transformers formula and Season 3 promises more of the same in its battles between good and evil.

Transformers: EarthSpark returns for Season 3 on October 25. Check out the exclusive trailer in the player above.

