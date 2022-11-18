Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Transformers: EarthSpark.In almost every form of Transformers media, there's a certain set of caveats that fans have come to expect. The heroic Autobots, led by Optimus Prime, are locked in battle with Megatron and the villainous Decepticons. A number of human characters get roped into the fight and become integral allies to the Autobots. And more often than not, giant robots will collide in an earth-shaking battle. But Transformers: EarthSpark, the latest entry in the franchise, makes some major diversions from the usual tropes.

EarthSpark doesn't waste any time straying off the beaten path in its two-part premiere, "Secret Legacy." There it's revealed that the war between the Autobots and Decepticons has finally come to an end — and the Autobots won! This concept has only been explored in a handful of Transformers stories, but it's a great way for showrunners Dale Malinowski, Ant Ward & Nicole Dubuc to hit the ground running.

The Series Makes a Major Change to the Human/Transformer Relationship

Image via Nickelodeon

During its runtime, "Secret Legacy" showcases exactly what happened in the fallout from the war; the Autobots have managed to keep the peace, but soon learn about a new group of Transformers that were born on Earth rather than Cybertron. This leads to the birth of Transformers twins Twitch (Kathreen Khavari) and Thrash (Zeno Robinson), who form a bond with siblings Robby (Sydney Mikayla) and Mo Malto (Zion Broadnax). And it's where the series makes another change to the standard human/Transformer relationship. When Twitch and Thrash are born, they generate devices that fuse to Robby and Mo's hands, empathically linking them. Bonds between humans and Transformers are par for the course, but this takes it to another level as Robby and Mo can literally feel what Twitch and Thrash are thinking and vice versa.

Twitch and Thrash also bring a new perspective to the Transformers franchise, as they are essentially teenagers. They have to learn to stay out of sight so that they don't endanger the Malto family, and start training with Bumblebee (Danny Pudi) in order to become full-fledged Autobots. Yet they still have all the impulses and poor judgment calls that one would expect from a teenager. A key example comes in the fourth episode, "House Rules," where Robby and Mo's mother Dot (Benni Latham) lays down some of the ground rules that both kids and Transformers have to follow. Thrash, feeling constrained by these rules, ends up rebelling and unwittingly helping the Decepticon Swindle (Nolan North). But it's a refreshing change of pace from the Autobots being efficient, trained soldiers.

The Biggest Change the Series Makes Is to Megatron

Image via Nickelodeon

Perhaps the biggest change the series makes is in the Autobots' newest member: Megatron (Rory McCann). Yes, there is a Transformers series where Megatron and Optimus Prime are working on the same side. And Megatron seems to have actually changed for the better: he greets Dot like an old friend and seems actually friendly. Megatron has one of the most emotional moments in EarthSpark when he learns that the paramilitary organization GHOST, who has been working with the Autobots, has been utilizing less-than-ideal methods to contain Decepticon prisoners.

While the Megatron of old would have left them to their fate or even killed them himself, this Megatron is willing to advocate for better treatment. "Optimus, this isn't freedom," he says upon learning of the Decepticons' conditions. This single line of dialogue shows that Optimus' ideals have sunk deep into Megatron's heart, and changed him for the better.

And the series is also willing to step outside the established boundaries when it comes to gender. In the two-part midseason finale "Age of Evolution," three new Transformers are born — including Nightshade (Z Infantante). When Optiums inquires about the nature of their gender, they say that they prefer they/them pronouns — making them the first nonbinary character in the Transformers franchise. And what makes it stand out is that Optimus immediately corrects himself, as well as the matter-of-fact way in which Nightshade talks about themselves. In zigging where others expected it to zag, EarthSpark stands out as one of the more interesting takes on the Transformers mythos.