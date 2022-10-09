The Transformers are back! Today at New York City Comic Con, an official trailer for the upcoming animated series Transformers: Earthspark was released. The trailer teases new robots, epic battles, and a plot twist that is sure to surprise every Transformers fan. The first ten episodes of the premiere season will be available for streaming in the U.S. and Canada on Paramount+ on November 11.

Transformers: Earthspark takes place, after the end of the war between Autobots and Decepticons, the conflict at the heart of almost all Transformers media since the franchise began. It follows the Malto family as they move from a big city to a small town, a change that young Robby and Mo (Sydney Mikayla and Zion Broadnax) are struggling with. That is until they meet two Terrans (Kathreen Khavari and Zeno Robinson), a new type of Transformers who are born on Earth. They are soon joined by Autobot Bubblebee (Danny Pudi) as they work to help train the two Terrans and learn what it really means to be a hero.

The trailer is full of all the fun you want and expect from the Transformers franchise. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t full of surprises and new twists. First, we get a good look at the villain of the series, and it is not a Decepticon. Veteran voice actor Diedrich Bader voices Mandroid, an evil scientist who wants to destroy all Transformers. In the trailer, we see him controlling an army of menacing robot spiders. The trailer also includes a major plot twist, that will drop the jaw of every fan. Megatron, voiced by Game of Thrones star Rory McCann, is a good guy now! The trailer even shows him teaming up with Optimus Prime!

Image via Nickelodeon

In addition to premiering the trailer, at New York City Comic Con, some new additions to the voice cast were announced! The talented voice actors Nolan North, Michael T Downey, Marc Evan Jackson, Sean Kenin Reyes, Nicole Dubuc, Martha Marion, Kari Wahlgren, and Daran Norris have all officially joined the cast. They are joining the already announced stacked voice cast of Mikayla, Broadnax, Khavari, Robinson, Pudi, McCann, Bader, Benni Latham, Jon Jon Briones, Alan Tudyk, and Cissy Jones.

Transformers: Earthspark is created by Dale Malinowski, who was previously a writer on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Malinowski will also executive produce the series alongside Ant Ward. Additionally, the series was developed for television by the Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation, Nickelodeon, Claudia Spinelli. With production being overseen by Mikiel Houser for Nickelodeon and by Kari Rosenberg for eOne.

Transformers: Earthspark will debut its first ten episodes on November 11 only on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will then debut overseas in territories with Paramount+ later in the month. Additionally, the series will air on Nickelodeon channels around the world. Watch the official trailer below: