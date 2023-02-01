Transformers: Earthspark, the latest entry in Hasbro's long-running Transformers franchise, will return on March 3 with eight brand-new episodes. A new trailer teases the show's introduction of several old favorites, including the fearsome Dinobot leader Grimlock.

The first ten episodes of the Paramount+ series' 26-episode debut season premiered in November of last year and became one of the top-five most-watched Kids & Family series on the streamer. The final eight episodes will presumably be released in the near future, but that won't be the end of the road for Earthspark; Paramount+ also announced that the show has been renewed for a second season. For those without Paramount+, Earthspark's first ten episodes will begin airing this Friday, February 3, on Nickelodeon. The show takes place in a world where the centuries-spanning Autobot-Decepticon war has ended, and Optimus Prime and Megatron live on Earth in peace. It follows the adventures of the Malto family, who discover the Terrans, a new race of Earth-born Transformers; together with their Transformer allies, they must protect the Terrans from a mysterious new threat.

The trailer shows off three new characters, well-known to fans of the Transformers mythos; the fire-breathing Dinobot Grimlock, the neutronic Stunticon Breakdown, and the maniacal Tarantulas. Grimlock is one of the most recognizable characters in all of Transformers, debuting in the early years of the franchise in 1985. The heroic but often-uncontrollable leader of the rough-hewn Dinobots, he transforms from robot warrior to mighty mechanical Tyrannosaurus rex. He was also prominently featured in 2014's Transformers: Age of Extinction. The anxiety-wracked Breakdown is a member of the Stunticons, a reckless team of Decepticon sports cars who first appeared in 1986. Along with his fellow Stunticons, he combines to form the giant robot Menasor. Tarantulas is a newer addition to the franchise, originating in the mid-'90s series Beast Wars; a cackling mad scientist, he transforms into a deadly spider. Grimlock will be voiced by Keith David (The Thing, Gargoyles, Nope), Breakdown will be portrayed by veteran voice actor Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog, Resident Evil), and Tarantulas will be played by Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones, John Wick).

Image via Paramount

Transformers: Earthspark is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski and executive produced by Ant Ward. It also stars Alan Tudyk as Optimus Prime, Danny Pudi as Bumblebee, Rory McCann as Megatron, Sydney Mikayla as Robby Malto, Zion Broadnax as Mo Malto, Benni Latham as Dot Malto, Jon Jon Briones as Alex Malto, Kathreen Khavari as Twitch, Zeno Robinson as Thrash, Cissy Jones as Elita-1, Diedrich Bader as Mandroid, Cyrus Arnold as Jawbreaker, Z Infante as Nightshade and Stephanie Lemelin as Hashtag.

Transformers: Earthspark's next eight episodes will debut Friday, March 3, on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.