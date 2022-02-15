Contrary to his frequent reputation of being Hollywood’s biggest hack, Michael Bay is not a bad filmmaker. A fairly strong portion of his filmography makes the case for being legitimate classics within their respective genres, including The Rock, Bad Boys, and even Armageddon by some generous film historians. He’s actually pretty dexterous with genre and stepped outside his comfort zone on more than one occasion with a satirical dark comedy like Pain & Gain, a true war story like 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, and whatever 6 Underground was supposed to be. His productions are expensive, but feature incredible teams behind them and do some inventive things with editing, audio, and visuals.

Whatever goodwill Bay had within the industry (he’s certainly no Uwe Boll) was more or less destroyed thanks to the Transformers franchise. The Hasbro-inspired series has been the lynchpin in arguments about the cynical and junky nature of studio blockbuster filmmaking, and for good reason. The films are as nonsensical as you’d imagine from a series based on cartoons meant to sell action figures, but they’ve become lazier and lazier in their execution. You can notice moments that are either partially completed or continuity wrong, and Bay has managed to take the uncomfortable political incorrectness to new lows with aspects like the “Romeo and Juliet Clause.”

However, the recurring issue with the Transformers franchise, in general, is that all of the films have come to resemble the same basic plot formula. They all seem to feature the same tired storyline of the Autobots discovering some sort of ancient artifact on Earth, teaming up with the government for some sort of shaky alliance, and Megatron finding some way to escape, yet again, from prison. The complaint that “it’s the same movie over and over” is almost literally true in this franchise’s case, but fifteen years ago that wasn’t the case.

The 2007 first feature in the series from Michael Bay, simply titled Transformers, is no masterpiece. It’s held together by the loosest of plot threads, rife with cliche-riddled story beats, and features completely ridiculous dialogue. However, what the film lacks is the cynicism that would become so rampant in the later films. There’s a sense in Transformers that this is all just a bit of ridiculous fun, and focusing so heavily on design isn’t necessarily a bad thing for a franchise that is literally based on action figures. When talking about the worst that studio filmmaking has to offer, it's apt to not refer to “the Transformers franchise,” but “the Transformers sequels.”

The first thing that Transformers does that its sequels forget about is including a genuinely likable protagonist who has a reason to interact with the robotic aliens. Sam Witwicky (Shia Labeouf) is hardly a complex character, but a geeky teenager is the perfect avatar for an audience that primarily exists within that demographic. Sam is a little foul-mouthed, but he’s not mean-spirited. There’s a bit of campy backstory that tries to connect his ancestor, Captain Witwicky, to the Transformers’ emergence on Earth, but more important is his relationship with Bumblebee. There’s a “boy and his dog” vibe that’s genuinely touching, and perhaps it's what attracted producer Steven Spielberg to the project.

This basic effort is something completely ignored in the other films. Revenge of the Fallen casts Sam as a comically crazed lunatic, and Dark of the Moon saddles him with a supposed “destiny” that is laughable for the established character. The subsequent films fared even worse with Mark Wahlberg’s ridiculous role as a “Boston dad living in Texas” who also just happens to be a genius-level inventor. Initially, Sam is at least a fun lens into witnessing the Transformers for the first time; he’s there to question the mythology and has a simplistic, yet relatable desire to get a car in order to impress his crush, Mikaela Banes (Megan Fox). Of all the aspects of Transformers worthy of defense, Bay’s depiction of women is not one of them, but Sam and Mikaleas’ relationship is at least played somewhat sincere in the first installment.

The film is relatively straightforward in keeping the supporting cast small, an issue that was recurring among the later sequels in which great actors like Stanley Tucci and Frances McDormand would seemingly show up without a clearly defined role. There’s a recurring military moderation storyline involving Josh Duhamel’s Army Ranger Captain William Lennox that helps inform the stakes, some dull but straightforward exposition from Jon Voight’s U.S. Secretary of Defense John Keller, and a bit of Bay’s bizarre humor from Anthony Anderson’s hacker, who's at least able to hint at the history of the Transformers on Earth. Again, none of these are particularly complex, but they’re all incorporated to keep the momentum of the story moving forward to cap the film at 143 minutes, and it surprisingly doesn’t drag all that much until the third act.

The recurring criticism that the series has gotten has been that the Transformers themselves are rarely fleshed out, and that the stories tend to focus primarily on the uninteresting human characters. This is a case in which it's best to view Transformers as the first installment; it's correct to say that most of the Transformers aren’t defined outside of a few distinguishing traits, but this is the film that’s introducing the universe for the first time. The important dynamics are in place: Sam has a personal connection to Bumblebee, Bumblebee is proving himself within the group, and Optimus Prime is attempting to find a home for his people. The rest of the cast could be developed as the series continued, but, unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

The key to why Transformers is more digestible to the average moviegoing audience outside of the hardcore collectors is that the mythology doesn’t require obsessive knowledge of the brand. The All Spark gives the Transformers their power- that’s it! The sequels got in over their head trying to loop in everything from the Egyptian pyramids to Winston Churchill to the Apollo 11 landing, and the convoluted timeline only killed time in between action sequences. Bay understood that these are toys, and while there’s a certain sense of epic scale that's inherent to his filmmaking style, it's also not trying to be Lord of the Rings.

The action itself is pretty jaw-dropping in the first installment, and while the shaky camerawork can be a little nauseating towards the ending, it's held at a relative minimum the first go around. There’s also genuine creativity to the incorporation of Bumblebee as Sam’s personal ride that feels like Bay and the team are at least having fun with the concept, and not just laboriously going through the motions.

Transformers is not a perfect film by any stretch of the imagination. By any accounts, it would’ve been an outlier in Bay’s filmography up until that point, as he’s clearly shown he’s more comfortable with action fare such as The Rock and Bad Boys than science fiction endeavors (remember The Island?). However, the harmless, but fun film was derailed by the cultural reputation that the sequels hold, and it's a bit of a shame. While it's become the forebringer of a new age of blockbuster cynicism, there was potential within the big, goofy hit film of 2007 to be a simple guilty pleasure.

