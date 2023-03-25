Love Optimus Prime and want to spend your time with him and Sam Witwicky in a box set all on your own? Now you can! The Transformers franchise was started by Michael Bay back in 2007. Since then, the franchise has grown with different directors and leading to, frankly, one of the best films in the franchise with Bumblebee directed by Travis Knight. With its ups and downs, the beauty of the Transformers franchise is that it honors the love that fans have for the cartoon and story of Optimus Prime and the Autobots in their fight against the Decepticons.

Throughout the years, there's been six movies in the franchise with more on the way thanks to fan dedication. No matter your relationship to these characters as a whole, you can find someway to love Optimus Prime and his team; and now you can own the movies to bring you joy whenever you want.

The limited edition steelook, which will include 4K Ultra HD editions of all six movies released so far, is set to arrive in May 2023, so there is still some time to decide if you want to take the power of the Autobots home with you. The good news is that each film comes with a special list of features that will make it something you definitely don't want to miss!

It's just one of those franchises that feels great to revisit because even if the movie isn't the best of the series, it still is a fun time. And yes, we've had many an actor come through the world of the Autobots but we also got Hailee Stenfield as Charlie in Bumblebee and that really was a gift to us all.

The box set comes with each of the movies in the franchise as well as bonus features for each of the movies. With two discs, the collection is perfect for all the Transformers fans out there.

This is a great collection in general as we're gearing up for the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts but also who doesn't love just watching Bumblebee whenever you want? It rules! The collection can be yours on May 30, 2023. Check out Collider's interivew with Rise of the Beasts stars, Dominique Fishback, and the list of special features in the steelbook collection below:

Transformers 6-Movie SteelBook Collection's Special Features

Bonus content included in the steelbook collection includes:

TRANSFORMERS

Disc 1 - 4K Ultra HD

· Feature Film

· Commentary by director Michael Bay

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Our World Their War More Than Meets The Eye

TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN

Disc 1 - 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen A Day with Bay: Tokyo 25 Years of TRANSFORMERS NEST: TRANSFORMER Data Hub Deconstructing Visual Bayhem Deleted/Alternate Scenes The AllSpark Experiment Giant Effing Movie Linkin Park – New Divide The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON

Disc 1 - 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon Uncharted Territory: NASA’s Future Then and Now Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences The Art of Cybertron The Dark of the Moon Archive The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Disc 1 - 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Bay on Action Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION Just Another Giant Effin’ Movie A Spark of Design T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie Trailers

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

Disc 1 - 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Merging Mythologies Climbing the Ranks The Royal Treatment: TRANSFORMERS in the UK Motors and Magic Alien Landscape: Cybertron One More Giant Effin’ Movie

BUMBLEBEE

Disc 1 - 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray