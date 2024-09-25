Despite the rather lukewarm opening of Transformers One, the Transformers franchise remains a lucrative piece of IP for Paramount. As the studio maps out the future of the series, which could theoretically go in any direction, considering how the last two movies have performed, it can at least take solace in the vast amounts of money that these films have earned. Having started in 2007 — minus the original animated film from 1986 — the Transformers franchise has grossed over $5 billion in global box office revenue.

Transformers One, a fresh attempt by Paramount to replicate the success of Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, after last year’s moderately successful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, has generated just around $40 million globally so far. The film’s budget has been reported as being anywhere between $75 million and nearly $150 million. Either way, a $25 million domestic debut for a film this size, and a franchise this recognizable, is a matter of concern. That being said, it’s going to take 10 more flops for the studio to give up on IP this valuable.

As of this week, the Transformers franchise’s cumulative global earnings stand at $5.325 billion. Of this total, $1.765 billion has come from domestic theaters. Released in 1986, the animated Transformers: The Movie remains the franchise’s lowest-grossing installment, with around $6 million in total earnings. But it was only after Michael Bay released the first live-action Transformers film that the franchise became the theatrical behemoth that it is today. Bay ultimately directed five films before relinquishing the reins. Transformers: Dark of the Moon remains the series’ highest-grossing film, with $1.12 billion worldwide.

A Transformers and G.I. Joe Crossover Is In the Works

Transformers: Age of Extinction follows not far behind with $1.1 billion worldwide. Bay bowed out after the under-performance of Transformers: The Last Knight, which barely scraped past $600 million globally against a reported budget of over $200 million. LAIKA boss Travis Knight was brought on board to direct the prequel film Bumblebee, which not only emerged as a hit — it generated over $460 million worldwide against a reduced budget of $102 million — but also became the series’ first film to receive unanimous acclaim. Another soft reboot — Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — followed in 2023. The movie did moderately well, generating $440 million worldwide.

Work on an animated Transformers film began nearly a decade ago, and Pixar alumnus Josh Cooley was hired to direct in 2020. The film has earned excellent reviews; Transformers One holds an 88% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an incredible 98% audience score. This is the only ray of hope for a possible rebound in the coming days. Featuring the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brian Tyree Henry, the film is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

