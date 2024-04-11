The Big Picture Transformers & G.I. Joe crossover movie is finally happening!

The movie will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg, along with producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay.

More projects from Hasbro include Transformers One & Monopoly.

Two iconic Hasbro properties are finally having their long-awaited crossover as, according to a recent report from Deadline, Paramount has announced that a film featuring Transformers and G.I. Joe is officially in the works. No director is attached to the project just yet, but the film will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg with Lorenzo di Bonaventura returning to produce alongside Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, and Don Murphy.

With the popularization of the cinematic universe in Hollywood, thanks in part to Marvel, a crossover between the Transformers and G.I. Joe has been seen as inevitable for a while. However, it wasn’t until the recent release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts last year that fans finally got to see a tease of what’s to come, with the ending featuring Anthony Ramos‘ character being recruited to the secretive military organization known as G.I. Joe. Whether the upcoming film will feature the return of Ramos remains unknown for now, but one can’t help but be excited over the thought of the two Hasbro properties sharing the screen together.

The two properties have previously existed as independent franchises, with Transformers taking the lead with seven live-action films. G.I. Joe previously had two films released in 2009 and 2013, respectively, before recently attempting a reboot in 2021 with a Snake Eyes spin-off starring Henry Golding. However, the movie ended up becoming a box office bomb, leading Paramount to scrap plans for any additional follow-ups. Now, with Transformers stepping onto the stage alongside them, it looks like the Joes have a new chance to establish their presence on the big screen.

Hasbro Has Plenty of More Exciting Projects in Store

While the release of the upcoming project likely remains a while away, there is still plenty for fans to look forward to from Hasbro. Later this year, the Transformers franchise will be returning to its animated roots with a full-length animated film titled Transformers One, which will serve as an origin story for Optimus Prime and Megatron. Additionally, according to recent reports, Margot Robbie, fresh off the success of Barbie, will be producing an adaption of the classic board game Monopoly with Lionsgate. No word yet on when to expect that project, with the movie still in early development. But with so many projects in store, it looks like movies based on toys are the next big thing.

No release date for the untitled Transformers and G.I. Joe spin-off has been set yet. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.