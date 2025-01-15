At the end of the last live-action Transformers movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, a massive hint at the future of the franchise was dropped that set social media on fire: a crossover with the G.I. Joe franchise. It could have been one of those setups that never come to fruition, but the crossover has since been confirmed. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, in an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, states that the next live-action venture for either franchise will, indeed, be that crossover. There's certainly great interest in it, and there is precedent for the pairing of the two blockbuster franchises (Marvel had a crossover series in 1987). But is it what the franchise needs right now? Is it what either franchise needs right now? The answer is a definitive, albeit disappointing, no.

A Transformers/G.I. Joe Crossover Hasn't Been Earned

As you'll recall, following their successful fight against the Terrorcons and their master, Unicron (Colman Domingo, taking over from the late Orson Welles), the Autobots proclaim Earth as their new home, given they are unable to return to Cybertron. Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos), back to the rigors of normal life after saving the world, lands an interview for a security job. But, lo and behold, this is no normal security job but an invitation to join the secret military organization G.I. Joe.

It was a moment that was legitimately surprising and well-received, to say the least, but it isn't what is needed right now. Furthermore, it hasn't even been earned. Transformers is really only starting to get good now, with the last three films — Bumblebee, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Transformers One — all correcting the course for the franchise. However, while the films have fared better critically (Bumblebee is the bot to beat at 91%, with Transformers One at 89%), that hasn't translated at the box office, where Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has the lowest earnings of the live-action films, while Transformers One narrowly beat out the iconically bad Joker: Folie à Deux.

G.I. Joe has fared even worse. While the first two films didn't fare too badly at the box office, the third, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, brought in just shy of $30 million, almost 80% less than G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra's $150 million. Critically, the franchise has been a disaster, with G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra sitting at 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, G.I. Joe: Retaliation at 29%, and Snake Eyes at 35%. The G.I. Joe franchise hasn't even found a course that's average, let alone above it, and has been at a full stop since 2021.

If You're Gonna Do a Transformers/G.I. Joe Crossover, Do It Right