[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts]While Transformers: Rise of the Beasts brings the Maximals, Terrorcons, and Unicron (voiced by Colman Domingo) to theaters for the first time, what everyone wants to know is when we’ll get the Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover the movie promises at the end. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Rise of the Beasts producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed they are still discussing how to bring the two franchises together, but there’s already a clear path for the crossover.

In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the Autobots and Maximals join forces with human heroes Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) and Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) to stop Unicron, a planet-eating Transformer. While they are successful, Noah still has to deal with everyday issues, like finding an income source. During a mysterious job interview, Noah discovers a secret government agency called G.I. Joe, which knows he saved the world and wants to work with the Autobots in future missions. It sounds like a big blockbuster crossover. However, instead of making a Transformers and G.I. Joe movie straight away, di Bonaventura explains their goal is to slowly introduce the true American heroes to the universe of the robots in disguise. In the producer’s words:

“So the idea of a crossover, I'm not sure I understand even the terminology in the sense that, it doesn't suddenly become the two worlds together. You're gonna make a decision about what the story is. What we will have is a character, or three, or whatever. So there will be Joe characters, but it is fusing into the Transformers world for this next movie. [...] Imagine – this is not accurate, but imagine you were doing a dirty dozen, suddenly three of them would be Joe. So, we're introducing Joe elements into this, and eventually, that can grow into a lot of different directions, right?”

Image via Paramount Pictures/ScreenRant

The Maximals Will Return for the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Sequel

While di Bonaventura confirms they plan to add G.I. Joe characters to the Transformers universe, so far, nothing is written in stone. Still, di Bonaventura tells us the sequel for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will definitely mix Maximals and G.I. Joe characters in addition to the Autobots. As the producer explains:

“Well, as I've told you before, we don't really plan completely. So we have instincts about where it's gonna happen, but the new news in this movie is the Maximals, right? And that's something that we're not finished exploring. Because we don't want the signal of the Joe's coming in, and suddenly it’s like, ‘Yeah, we did the Maximals, that's done.’ Maximals absolutely will be in the next movie. So the question is gonna be for us, as we begin to do this is, there will be Joe characters, there will be Maximal characters, there will be Autobot characters, and so how do we come up with a story that can bring all those elements together? Eventually, the Joe characters can lead into a whole other aspect. But for the next movie, what, so far, we've thought of is essentially a team of those three groups coming together to fight the next villain.”

Nevertheless, even if G.I. Joe characters start to pop on the next Transformers movies, fans shouldn’t expect to see every member of the spy agency join the right at the same time. According to di Bonaventura, the idea is to keep the story focused on only a handful of characters so that the audiences can slowly get used to an expanding roster of heroes. di Bonaventura says:

“I think what we should look for is, look at what we just did with the Maximals, right? Where we have five Maximals, but we really concentrate on two: Primal and Airazor. I think that's gonna be the same thing with any new Joe characters is, there will be a focus point, maybe it's two, and then the third might be more like Rhinox and Cheetor where there they are, and they get a cool moment, or three, but that's not what the story is. Because that is the problem with multiple characters, as you get to the point where you don't know anybody if you're not careful.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently in theater. Check out our conversation with Lorenzo di Bonaventura below.