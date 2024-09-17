How do you find the right balance when dealing with a crossover event? Back in 2023, a post-credits scene of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts revealed that the G.I. Joe members would be joining the party, and this week, following an IMAX 3D screening of Transformers One, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed to Collider that they worry about what will work and what won't as much as any fan does.

During the Q&A, di Bonaventura admitted to Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that one of the issues with long-running franchises like Transformers is the number of characters that exist in that universe and having to decide which ones to use. The producer stated that "the more characters you try to manage, the harder it is to make a bunch of really good ones," but broke down how their approach to the upcoming crossover will be:

"It is a process of finding a story and then adjusting the story. Then it's not working and why isn't it working and all the things that go through this process. But to me, the crossover terminology makes me nervous because to me, when somebody says that, it sounds like it's supposed to be 50/50 or something. That's just me, maybe I'm wrong. I think if we try to do 50/50, it's going to feel imbalanced. Because you're never going to spend enough time and sort of forward momentum, you've got to explain 50% and 50%. So I'm not quite sure how to get around that, but there will be a lot of Joe activity, a lot of Transformer activity, and a lot of human activity. Maybe it'll be a third, a third, a third. I don't know. It won't be that naturally find itself that way."

When Is The Transformers and G.I. Joe Crossover Happening?

Rise of the Beasts was originally announced as the first in a new Transformers trilogy, but so far there have been few official announcements about the next installment, which will be a full-blown crossover. For now, we can only speculate about what this event movie would look like, but it would certainly open up the possibilities for the future of the franchise.

Meanwhile, however, fans have nothing to complain about. Transformers One is not only a highly anticipated entry in the franchise, but also one of the best-reviewed Transformers movies ever. It currently stands at a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers like Collider's Jeff Ewing calling its animation style "slick and beautiful" and that the new movie allows "the characters to stand out as full-fledged beings instead of the cool-but-relatively-inexpressive robots we're used to in the prior movie landscape."

Transformers One hits theaters this Friday. Stay tuned for the rest of our conversation with di Bonaventura and director Josh Cooley.

