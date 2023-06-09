Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Considering that Transformers and G.I. Joe are two of Hasbro’s most successful line of toys, we could argue that thousands of crossovers already happened on the carpet floor, every time a child imagined what it would be like to see the robots in disguise fighting side by side with the real American heroes. Hasbro is also well aware it’s possible to channel children’s imagination into a profitable machine, which is why the company has worked in multiple G.I. Joe and Transformers crossovers over comic books and animated series over the years. However, the two teams have never crossed paths on the silver screen until now.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts changes that by including a G.I. Joe cameo that promises the super spies will join the Autobots in the next chapter of the Cybertronian war. That is a massive cinematic development, capable of saving the G.I. Joe cinematic franchise from oblivion and helping to boost the Transformers movies now that Paramount is trying to reboot the universe. Still, to fully understand the impact of that G.I. Joe cameo, we must look at the past and retrace the steps of the inception of the Transformers toy line, which wouldn’t exist without G.I. Joe's international success.

The Transformers and G.I. Joe's Real-Life Creation are Intertwined

There’s a reason why G.I. Joe is so iconic to multiple generations. After all, Hasbro’s toy line began its history as the first action figure ever created. Designed by Stan Weston and released in 1964, the first G.I. Joe figure was an average soldier, giving children everywhere the opportunity to imagine they were the military heroes of America. The G.I. Joe figure sold so much, and so fast, that Hasbro began to license the action figure to international companies.

In 1971, Japanese company Takara released the toy under the name “Combat Joe.” However, since people in Japan are not so fond of military-themed toys, Takara had a hard time trying to sell their figures. That is why, in 1972, Takara redesigned Combat Joe to look like a translucid robot, re-releasing the figure under the name “Henshin Cyborg.” The word “Henshin” could be translated as “Transform,” and referred to the character’s ability to change his limbs and replace them with weapons. In addition, Takara thought it was a good idea to sell custom packages that could transform Hensin Cyborg into famous heroes from Japanese TV shows like Ultraman.

Image via Universal



Over the following decade, Takara kept experimenting with the idea of a robot toy that could change parts to become something else. Slowly but steadily, Takara began to launch new lines of toys, each pushing the concept forward. First, they sold vehicles and ships with interchangeable parts that could be attached to action figures. Then, they began investing in fully transformable toys that could change shape without disassembling and reassembling the action figures. They finally devised a line of mechas disguised as cars and animals while hunting down alien threats. Takara’s toys were sold all around the world. However, the company didn’t have the financial means to compete in the U.S. market, which is always overflowing with new shiny toys.

At the time Takara reveled in the success of their transforming mechas, Hasbro had already changed G.I. Joe into a team of international spies, working with Marvel Comics to release a line of comic books that would give each action figure its own story. The G.I. Joe toys were also promoted by an animated series and commercials that helped create the narrative background children needed to be completely hooked to the toys. So, when Hasbro took notice of Takara’s transforming robots, they partnered with the Japanese company to bring their action figures to the U.S. Using the same strategy that proved so successful to G.I. Joe, Hasbro poured money into the production of a comic book series for the Transformers, who became sentient aliens instead of mechas in the American market. And just like that, in 1984, the Transformers line of toys hit the U.S. shelves, launching a franchise that would become even bigger than G.I. Joe. However, due to the curious history of the two franchises, both brands would remain connected for many decades to come.

Transformers and G.I. Joe Begin to Share the Same Storytelling Universe

Image via Universal



In 1985, Transformers and G.I. Joe were two of the most popular toy brands. In addition, both brands had successful ongoing comic books written by Marvel Comics and TV shows developed by Marvel Productions. So, it was only logical to unite both universes officially. At first, both animated shows began to mention characters and events that showed up in the other team’s adventures, to underline how the Autobots fought in the same world as the G.I. Joe squad. G.I. Joe's nemesis, the Cobra Commander, even became a villain-of-the-week on the Transformers animated series. Still, there was never a full crossover between the two teams on the classic animated series.

The history is entirely different in the comic books. In 1987, Marvel Comics released G.I. Joe and the Transformers, a 4-issue miniseries in which the Autobots and the G.I. Joe squad must join forces to fight against the Decepticons, who allies with the Cobra Command. The miniseries was a hit. However, as Marvel Comics lost the rights over the G.I. Joe and Transformers comics, which went to two separate publishers, there was never a direct follow-up for the crossover story. Instead, different publishing companies have created their own crossover stories, birthing a handful of different timelines for the G.I. Joe and the Autobots.

Things are currently more streamlined. IDW took over control of both comic book franchises in 2005 and decided to keep them mostly separated for over a decade. However, starting in 2016, the company declared that both teams co-exist in the same universe. Since then, comic book events have been periodically published, with Autobots frequently showing in G.I. Joe stories and the true American heroes often lending a hand to their Cybertonian friends.

There has always been a precedent to join the G.I. Joe and the Transformers franchises in theaters. However, Hasbro and Paramount never took the risk until Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. And while we still didn’t get a full-blown crossover event, the Rise of the Beasts cameo teases some exciting development for the new Transformers trilogy.

What Does that G.I. Joe Cameo in ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Means?

Image via Paramount Pictures

At the end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new human hero Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos), goes to a job interview only to find out his adventures by the side of the Autobots have been documented by a secret government agency. The agency offers Noah a job, and thanks him for saving the world. Right before the credits roll, we look at the business card Noah receives during the interview and find out the agency is G.I. Joe.

While fans have been asking for a big crossover event for years, it’s unknown if the G.I Joe squad will become a major player in the Transformers universe soon. The G.I. Joe cinematic franchise failed to impress critics and bombed at the box office, so there’s no reason to bring that iteration of the characters back. The safest path is to reboot the G.I. Joe squad, bringing new versions of the beloved characters to theaters. Because of that, instead of a crossover event, we might see a few G.I. Joe characters getting added to the Transformers movies one by one, with the real American heroes serving as supporting characters in the robots in disguise adventures.

However that crossover plays out, that mindblowing cameo teases the Transformers cinematic universe just got a lot bigger. And we can’t wait to see the two teams working together on the silver screen.