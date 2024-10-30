After six full weekends in theaters, Transformers One is closing in on what will likely be its final worldwide box office milestone, but it has some serious work to do before it gets there. The film has currently grossed $124 million worldwide, and its numbers are dwindling more and more by the day, earning less than $60,000 on Monday. The film needs about another $800,000 to reach the $125 million mark, which will be a tall task considering its steep decline over the last few weeks. Overall, Transformers One has still been a moderate success; the budget for the film was reportedly around $75 million, meaning that while it hasn’t been immensely profitable, it also hasn’t been the colossal flop that some movies to premiere this year were.

Transformers One features a star-studded ensemble, which is partially why the film boasts such a hefty budget for an animated movie. Marvel veterans Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson lead the ensemble as Optimus Prime and Elita-1, with Eternals and Bullet Train star Brian Tyree Henry playing Megatron. Transformers One has been a hit for Henry, as the film lifted his box office totals to new heights several weeks ago. In addition to Hemsworth, Johansson, and Henry, Transformers One also stars Keegan Michael-Key, one-half of the famous Key and Peele duo, with comedy and horror icon Steve Buscemi also playing a role in the film. Laurence Fishburne, best known for his role in The Matrix movies, and John Wick, also stars in the film along with Jon Hamm, who broke out thanks to his role in Mad Men.

Is ‘Transformers One’ Streaming?

Transformers One has not yet arrived on streaming, but those who are ready to see the animated Transformers movie at home have a couple of options. The film is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, with the former costing $19.99 and the latter costing $24.99. Transformers One will almost certainly join the rest of the Transformers movies on Paramount+ under the Paramount umbrella once it is ready to begin streaming somewhere, but no official date has been announced. Based on recent trends, however, it’s possible that Transformers One could premiere on Paramount+ sometime in November.

Transformers One is still playing in most theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

