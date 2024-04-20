The Big Picture Hasbro is re-releasing three of their popular Transformers figures this summer.

The figures include Autobot Jetfire and Evil Optimus Prime, which are just one part of the Transformers toys coming this year.

The latest movie in the franchise, Transformers One, will hit theaters this summer.

Transformers is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024 and Hasbro has been pulling out all the stops to honor these robots in disguise. Recently, the famous toy company unveiled two new versions of the Autobot leader, Optimus Prime. Now, they’re continuing their line with three previously released Transformers Figures, two of which see the heroic Autobots take a dark turn.

These updated figures include Transformers Generations War for Cybertron: Siege Commander Jetfire and Transformers Generations Selects Shattered Glass Optimus Prime and Ratchet 2-Pack. Jetfire stands at 12-inches tall and comes with a handful of blasters alongside his high-flying vehicle mode. The villainous two-pack are thematically the most interesting of this reveal, as Optimus and Ratchet are based on their appearance on an alternate Cybertron where Optimus, Ratchet, and the other selfless Autobots switched sides with the Decepticons. In this depiction of the war, the latter are seen as the heroes. This is reflected in Optimus and Ratchet’s darker purple-based color scheme, with the Autobot leader sporting a broken windshield. Both figures come with their blasters, while Optimus also features an additional evil Matrix of Leadership.

Autobots, Transform and Roll Out!

Close

The Transformers are one of the most recognizable names in pop culture thanks to the killer one-two punch of both the animated series and the original toy line in the mid 80s. Even today, these transforming robots are some of the more unique action figures on the market. With 40 years of history behind them, Hasbro hasn’t wasted any time with their modern line of Transformers figures. Since 1984, the war between the Autobots and Decepticons has expanded to comics, books, movies, and video games. When the first live-action film directed by Michael Bay was released in 2007, the franchise gained a second life and hasn’t looked back since. Seven films later, one of which briefly depicted an evil Optimus Prime, the Transformers have become a multiple billion-dollar series. Their next cinematic mission, Transformers One, is being released in September and will be the first animated theatrical film in the franchise since 1986. The film will be a prequel covering the war for Cybertron before the Autobots and Decepticons came to Earth. There have been brief glimpses of this in the first Transformers live-action film and the beloved Bumblebee, but this has been a story mostly reserved for video games, comics, and various TV shows. It’s going to be exciting to see how this world-ending war is adapted for the big screen.

You can pre-order Hasbro’s Jetfire figure and the evil Optimus and Ratchet two-pack now on Entertainment Earth’s website for $89.99 and $59.99 USD respectively. Both pieces will be released in June 2024, along with the Transformers One toy line, and you can preview them below. Transformers One is also hitting theaters on September 13, 2024.