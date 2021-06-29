Life — and nostalgia — finds a way. Hasbro announced the first-ever Transformers x Jurassic Park collaboration, celebrating Steven Speilberg’s classic film with a set of two new action figures released for preorder today.

The two-figure pack, which joins other cross-property collaborations like Back to the Future and Top Gun, includes Autobot JP93 and the menacing Tyrannocon Rex, inspired by the doomed park’s ride vehicles, and one of its most recognizable residents: Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Standing at seven inches tall, Tyrannocon Rex converts from battle mode to predator mode in twenty-seven steps, featuring an all new Tyrannosaurus head mold and detailed dino texture. Its counterpart, the Ford Explorer-inspired Autobot JP93 — taking its initials from Jurassic Park’s name and release year — stands at five and a half inches tall and features a blaster attachment and hat inspired by Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Bob Peck’s game warden Robert Muldoon.

According to Hasbro,

“TRANSFORMERS robots have always been… More than Meets the Eye, but now, through the TRANSFORMERS Collaborative, fans can experience these larger-than-life characters as they team up, mash up, and meet up with other characters, teams and people who share this same special quality. It is a world of constant change where things are not what they seem.”

In true nostalgic fashion, the set features over two hundred and sixty unique details inspired by classic moments from the 1993 film, including packaging inspired by the famous scene in which “life breaks free” and the Tyrannosaurus escapes from her paddock. Visible on the box is the T. rex’s paddock, so fans can recreate the iconic scene, along with T. rex footprint graphics on the back.

For a cool $104.99, Tyrannocon Rex and Autobot JP93 are available for preorder on Amazon now, and will also be available via HasbroPulse.com and select retailers on December 1.

