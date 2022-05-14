LEGO has had a ton of memorable crossovers in recent years. Now the popular brick building toy is transforming their brand into another popular 80s franchise. LEGO has announced that they are teaming up with Hasbro for bricks that are more than meets the eye. More specifically, a LEGO version of Transformers’ Optimus Prime. This is the first time these two toy giants are working together.

This LEGO build of the Autobot leader, modeled after his G1 appearance, is a whopping 1,508 pieces and 35 cm tall in robot mode. You heard that right, this LEGO robot transforms and has a vehicle mode as well. It is one of the few products in the LEGO brand to have two different modes, without the need to rebuild, and stands 15 cm tall in vehicle mode. The figure also has 19 points of articulation and includes an ion blaster, Autobot Matrix of Leadership, an Energon axe, Energon cube, and a jetpack. The only drawback to this awesome nostalgia trip is that it will cost you $169.99.

When talking about his excitement for this upcoming collaboration Senior Designer at the LEGO Group, Joseph Patrick Kyde, said:

“It has been an honour and joy to work together with Hasbro to develop a LEGO version of Optimus Prime! I am excited to see these two toy companies come together for the first time to celebrate the leader of the Autobots. Optimus Prime has become a pop culture symbol of courage, selflessness, and great leadership as well as an awesome toy that embodies the problem-solving and creativity skills that both companies value so much. It’s been a wonderful and challenging task to bring him to life using LEGO bricks, especially making sure that he can shift modes without disassembly and stay true to his signature look and style.”

RELATED: How ‘Bumblebee’ Finally Did Justice to the Transformers

Casey Collins, Head of Licensed Consumer Products and Business Development at Hasbro, added to that saying, “We’re excited to bring two of the world’s greatest play and entertainment companies together to celebrate this larger-than-life, iconic character – Optimus Prime.” Collins finished off by saying, “We know fans everywhere will be thrilled by this collaboration as it enables fans and families of all ages to create memories as they work together to build the LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime.”

When the Transformers animated series premiered in 1984, the franchise quickly became a mega-hit spawning numerous action figures, comic books, video games, and movies. Optimus Prime has always been at the center of this franchise's success. This heroic leader's design is just so classic and the voice actor, Peter Cullen, made Optimus one of the most uniquely sounding characters of any popular franchise. It is a voice that always finds a way to send chills down your spine. Optimus also has some of the most quotable lines in all of pop culture. Whether it is inspirational or just epic, you always want to fight by his side. No matter how many times you hear him tell his Autobots to “roll out”, it always feels like you are hearing it for the first time as a gleeful five-year-old kid.

Because of all this, it is surprising that this is the first time Hasbro and LEGO have worked together. The Transformers are just as synonymous with toys as they are with their tv shows or films. Hopefully, this is a sign of more sets to come with some more iconic characters like Bumblebee or Megatron. Transformers feel like they were made for the LEGO treatment. This Optimus Prime more than proves that.

LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime releases on June 1, 2022, and you can find out more information on this piece on LEGO’s website. Check out a new image below:

​​​​​​​

'The Winchesters': The CW Orders 'Supernatural' Prequel to Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (448 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe