Transformers is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024. To mark the historic occasion, Hasbro has been releasing a handful of figures that span the franchise’s rich lore. This includes toys based on the various TV series, video games, films, and even crossovers with other popular series like Ghostbusters. Now Hasbro has teamed up with Robosen Robotics for a new high-end figure based on the Decepticon leader, Megatron.

This auto-converting villain stands at a whopping 21 inches tall, can transform from robot to tank via the figure’s app or voice commands, and features a new and improved walking algotherm. Other features in this sinister piece include 112 LED lights and an assortment of weapons for his next battle. This Megatron now joins Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Grimlock in the Robosen/Hasbro line. When talking about their excitement for Megatron’s debut, Founder and CEO of Robosen, Hansen Su, said “We have been eagerly waiting to launch the most incredible, high-end TRANSFORMERS robot available on the market.”

Su went on to say “Our engineers have brought Megatron to life! Through the 50 engaging actions built in – the original voice of Frank Welker – to the most amazing converting process we have been able to achieve. Megatron in either tank or robot mode will bring any fan pure joy when they see it for the first time! It’s a beautiful product – we can’t wait for customers to get theirs!” President of Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro, Casey Collins, would add:

“Released in time for the TRANSFORMERS franchise’s 40th anniversary this year, the Flagship Megatron offers an exciting expansion to our existing line with Robosen as we introduce the first Decepticon to the mix. Now, fans can play out the battle between good and evil with stunning, state-of-the-art bots as we honor the franchise’s legacy and embark on the next four decades of action and adventure.”

‘Transformers’ Is Returning to the Big Screen

Even though Transformers originated as a 80s animated series whose sole purpose was to sell toys, the franchise really entered its prime with the first live-action film from director Michael Bay, released in 2007. This caused a surge in popularity for the franchise across TV, video games, and the many film sequels to follow. 2018’s Bumblebee has been the highlight of the film franchise thus far, which closely resembled the campy coming-of-age vibes of the original series. Megatron has also played a huge role in the films, being the main villain or a key role in almost all them. He wasn’t in last year's well received Rise of the Beasts, but the villain will be a co-lead with Optimus Prime in the animated prequel Transformers One this fall. The film takes place in the same continuity of the live-action films and will focus on Prime and Megatron’s friendship before the war for Cybertron made them sworn enemies. This is a story that has only before been reserved for the expansion novels and video games.

Transformers One is rolling out into theaters on September 20, 2024. Until then, you can preview Robosen’s new Megatron figure below and order it on the website during their pre-sale period for $899. After that 30-day window is closed, the high-tech figure will be at its retail price of $1,199.