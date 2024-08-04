While the Transformers series may not have the greatest track record, it's usually very good in two major departments. The first is VFX; these movies look great and have surprisingly great visual effects. The second is the thrilling and high-octane action. Even when Transformers is at its worst, the action is always enough to get audiences through the typical 2-hour runtime with little to no effort.

Ironically, the worst entries in the franchise, the Michael Bay films, have some of the best action in the series. Bay may not be able to consistently tell a good story, but he can direct some incredible action with set-pieces that can truly leave jaws dropping. What's funny enough about the Transformers series is that the best films don't typically have as good action as their more mediocre siblings. It's almost as if Bay knew when he had a flop on his hands and decided to throw a ton of money at the action sequences. But hey, it worked, and the most action-packed Transformers movies are usually the ones with the weakest story.

7 'Bumblebee' (2018)

Directed by Travis Knight

While Bumblebee is easily the best Transformers movie yet, the intention of the film was not to be a full-fledged action film. Bumblebee was always supposed to be a smaller, more intimate adventure that spent more time building the relationship between Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) and Bumblebee (Dylan O'Brien) to strengthen the series' themes of human-robot dynamics.

The action that is in the film is spectacular and a ton of fun, especially the opening fight between Bumblebee and Blitzwing (David Sobolov), which perfectly ties to Bumblebee's Earth origins. However, the rest of the movie offers very little overt action, instead favoring smaller sequences. This approach is partially what makes Bumblebee the best Transformers film: it's far more focused on plot and character than anything else, and that helps it a lot.

6 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

Directed by Michael Bay

Easily the absolute worst and most ludicrous Transformers film, Transformers: The Last Knight is the culmination of everything that's wrong about Michael Bay's Transformers filmmaking. The final entry in Bay's Transformers series should have, in theory, the best action sequences, a sort of go-big-or-go-home situation. Unfortunately, that was just not the case.

While engaging enough, the action in Transformers: The Last Knight is simply far less creative than it has been in the past. It offers more of the same, presenting its action sequences in such uninspired manners that they can't help but feel unoriginal and almost boring. One would think that the inclusion of the legendary King Arthur and his iconic mythology would open up more possibilities for action. Alas, The Last Knight is a completely inept piece of filmmaking, and its action is just as mediocre.

5 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014)

Directed by Michael Bay

Transformers: Age of Extinction introduced many new concepts to the Transformers series that opened the doors to new ideas to implement into action sequences. Unlike Transformers: The Last Knight, Age of Extinction manages to actually implement them well. Sure, it has some of the worst characters in the Transformers saga, but the action is pretty good.

The introduction of Lockdown (Mark Ryan), one of the series' best villains, and Grimlock birthed some amazing action sequences, benefitting from the characters' might and ruthlessness. Lockdown was so powerful it took Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), Bumblebee (Ben Schwartz), Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), Tessa Yeager (Nicola Peltz), and Shane Dyson (Jack Reynor) to take him down. Optimus Prime also had an amazing action sequence when trying to earn Grimlock's respect, a bot almost ten times the size of the Autobot leader.

4 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' (2023)

Directed by Steven Caple Jr.

Acting as the second film in the soft-reboot starting with Bumblebee, the surprisingly solid Transformers: Rise of the Beasts made a splash by introducing the Maximals, who spiced up the action and made the series seem exciting again. The Maximals' ability to transform into animals rather than vehicles gives them far more combat abilities than the typical Transformers surrounding them.

Their animal forms allow them to hop into action with a more dynamic approach than anything previously shown in the series. In fact, the Maximals stay in their animal forms for most of the film, allowing the action sequences more fluidity than if they had stuck with their humanoid forms. The action in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has variety and a distinctive visual uniqueness, which had been missing since the early days of the franchise.

3 'Transformers' (2007)

Directed by Michael Bay

The film that started it all, Transformers earned significant praise upon release, not only for its pretty serviceable plot but also for its mind-blowing and groundbreaking action for the year 2007; in fact, it still holds up to this day. Given the fact that this film was the first time the robots in disguise hit big screens in live-action, the action sequences presented were new, fresh, and very engaging.

Transformers is packed to the absolute brim with action left and right without becoming too overwhelming and affecting the plot. It also keeps things fresh with variety, focusing not only on robot-to-robot action but also human-to-robot, resulting in some amazing moments that defined the action and adventure genres in the 2000s. Major William Lennox (Josh Duhamel) taking down Blackout with the help of his crew and no Autobots is still one of the franchise's highest points.

2 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009)

Directed by Michael Bay

If someone doesn't think that Transformers: The Last Knight is the worst Transformers film, they most certainly think Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen is. But no matter how unbearable the film can be (especially with those racist robots), it's undeniable that it has some pretty badass action sequences. Revenge of the Fallen is all about the spectacle, with the final fight happening around the Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

This film is basically a parade of action sequences, each one louder and more bombastic than the one before. Whether it's Devastator (Frank Welker) climbing and destroying the Pyramid of Giza or Optimus facing off against multiple Decepticons at once in a forest, leading to his eventual death, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen has some of the most creative and thrilling action sequences in the saga.

1 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2011)

Directed by Michael Bay

Nothing brings about the best of the action genre like the supposed end of the world. Indeed, the third act of Transformers: Dark of the Moon is pretty much one giant battle to save the world in Chicago, of all places, as the Decepticons have completely taken over, and all hope seems lost.

The Autobots have been betrayed and cast off of Earth, the Decepticons have taken over Chicago in hopes of bringing back Cybertron, and the United States Government has essentially become defunct in the battle to stop them. The stakes have never been as high as they got in Transformers: Dark of the Moon, leading to the best action the series has had to offer. Every sequence is jaw-dropping and intense, but the third act takes the cake as a masterclass in over-the-top action that remains unmatched in the Transformers universe.

