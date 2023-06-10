In July 2007, screenwriter Roberto Orci divulged to IGN the reason that Arcee and any other female Autobots were excluded from the original Transformers movie, revealing that "the idea of a female Transformer needs its own explanation, and there just wasn't going to be enough time." This quote is memorably bizarre on many levels, including how the original Transformers found the idea of lady robots stupefying but was very chill with one of the Autobots (Jazz) being a Black caricature.

Orci’s comments set a precedent for how women robots were treated, or rather excluded entirely, from the narratives of the various Transformers movies from this point on. Though this saga has stretched on for more than 15 years in live-action cinema, lady robots have had only a fleeting presence across these features. Recent entries in the saga, Bumblebee and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, have made stabs at incorporating a handful of women robots, but the track record of these movies in this department is still lackluster. To nobody’s surprise, the Transformers films have never done right by iconic lady robots like Arcee.

What Was the Original Approach to Lady Transformers?

Image via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

The Transformers media franchise as a whole has a complicated history with the idea of women Transformers. The default and misguided thought of family-friendly sci-fi entertainment being "for boys" meant that the original Transformers cartoon from the 1980s (known as the G1 continuity) ensured that all on-screen robots were male without question. Save for a ninja by the name of Nightbird, lady robots were entirely absent from this animated program until a Season 2 episode introduced a collection of female Transformers (like Chromia, Moonracer, and Firestar) led by Elita-One. A comment from the nefarious Decepticon Shockwave here intriguingly suggests that an original part of the Transformers mythos was the idea that female Transformers were initially thought to have gone extinct, an idea that’s never really come back into play again. Arcee, arguably the most famous of the original lady Transformers, would be introduced in the 1986 movie The Transformers: The Movie.

In subsequent pieces of Transformers media, lady Transformers weren’t suddenly running the entire franchise, but programs like Beast Wars did make more room for these characters. Still, various comics and future TV shows would often lean into the idea of lady Transformers being a rarity. The dominant idea in mainstream pop culture, especially pieces of art geared towards Western audiences, that male characters are more “marketable” just seemed to instill an idea that Transformers had to innately be dudes. Troubling ideas about gender writ large were even at play in this perspective, as the Transformers by default being male speaks to a larger idea (informed by Adam being the basis for Eve) that men are the “normal” for human existence and women are deviations from that “normal.” The whole idea is preposterous even before grappling with larger realities about how mainstream perceptions of the gender binary are just constructs.

With this thought process so ingrained into the larger Transformers canon, particularly the G1 material that the original Transformers movie was drawing from, it’s no surprise there were no attempts to buck the trend and incorporate more lady Transformers into the live-action features from the get-go. Plus, director Michael Bay’s earliest films didn’t make much room for women period (unless they were being ogled by the camera) so it wasn’t like his creative sensibilities were going to lead him to subverting these norms. Inevitably, this meant Arcee was staying out of the Transformers movies…at least initially.

'Transformers: Rise of the Fallen' Did Its Best

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, spurred on by the massive success of the original Transformers, was always going to feature more robots. Among those robots was Arcee, joined by two further lady robots, Chromia and Elita-One. Before the movie's release, this trio of characters was described in toys and marketing materials as “sisters,” which sounded like a fantastic idea for new Transformers characters. Rendering realistic sisterly dynamics between robots would be a great way to imbue more humanity into these CG creations. Plus, going this route would offer something new compared to prior incarnations of Arcee and Chromia.

Unfortunately, Revenge of the Fallen handled the first-ever live-action lady Transformers about as well as the Chicago Tribune fared at claiming the winner of the 1948 presidential election. In a movie that runs for over 150 minutes, this trio of characters never gets anything in the way of personality and, between all three of them, only Chromia has two lines of dialogue. All three are murdered in the feature's Egypt-set climax. Before Revenge of the Fallen was even released, Bay openly revealed that he was planning to kill off Arcee in the film because he didn’t find her interesting. If only she had noticeable breasts and butt cheeks for his camera to ogle, maybe she would’ve survived to the final frames!

This feature's other foray into female robots is Alice, a Decepticon who can change into a human woman played by Isabel Lucas. These would be the only examples of lady Transformers in live-action films for years. While subsequent Transformers movies made room for other robots of various shapes and sizes (including dinosaurs, a stereotype of Japanese samurai, and a guy voiced by John Goodman who declares himself “a fat ballerina”), there would be no further women robots in this series while Michael Bay was in the director’s chair. The one exception here would come in Transformers: The Last Knight, in which the main villain of the piece was an alien robot by the name of Quintessa. A mechanical being voiced by Gemma Chan, she’s certainly not a Transformer and doesn’t have much in the way of personality. What a pity, an extravagant lady villain could’ve been a lot of fun!

The 2018 Transformers installment Bumblebee attempted to challenge previous gender norms for the franchise's robots, an unsurprising tactic given that this project was also the first Transformers movie to have a female lead. Arcee is shown fighting alongside the other Autobot heroes on Cybertron (though no other notable lady robots are seen among the heroes) while Shatter (Angela Bassett) serves as one of the feature's two main Decepticon baddies. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also tries to keep the ball rolling when it comes to more lady robots by featuring Arcee (Liza Koshy), mechanical falcon Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), and the villainous Nightbird (Michaela Jae Rodriguez). The latter figure’s presence is especially notable both for being the live-action debut of the very first lady Transformer and being voiced by a trans woman. Back when the original Transformers films were doing gay panic jokes, who would have ever thought a trans cast member would be in these movies just serving as another voice actor in an ensemble cast?

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Leaves the Ladies on the Sidelines

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rise of the Beasts at least features multiple lady Transformers, but unfortunately, they still don’t get much to do. Airazor largely just delivers exposition and perishes before the epic finale begins while Arcee gets no discernible personality traits beyond “acrobatic-ish.” One would think the open-ended and nebulously defined nature of Arcee in her G1 continuity would be an exciting opportunity for writers to inject a delightfully unexpected and distinctive personality into this character. Tragically, Arcee is once again left on the sidelines in Rise of the Beasts.

Arcee’s lack of a noticeable personality despite there being so much potential within this character is emblematic of the biggest problem with how women Transformers have been approached within this franchise: the dearth of imagination. It’s a problem intertwined with the lack of interest in women characters in most Western media, particularly big blockbusters. So many of these big-budget projects are as committed to very restrictive roles for women (the “bad-ass,” love interest, supportive mom, etc.) as they are to developing strained explanations for the very existence of goofy lore from the source material. Everything has to be grounded in reality and everything has to be grounded in women-based archetypes that have proven popular before.

No wonder Michael Bay found Arcee “boring.” The standards for Western blockbusters (and the lack of interest from filmmakers like Bay to challenge those standards) don’t allow room for characters like her to develop compelling personas. Interestingly though, not every piece of Transformers media has opted to take such a lazy approach to gender roles within these robots. Most notably, the 2017 IDW Transformers comic series Transformers: Lost Light embraced the idea of transgender Transformers through the characters of Anode and Lug. Building off the introduction of this concept, a 2018 comic series rehabilitated a strange IDW Comics incarnation of Arcee from the mid-2000s. Notice here that the point of this comic wasn’t to figure out “how does a lady robot exist?” but rather to emphasize the personality of Arcee as a character. Humanity of fictional beings, not mythos or in-universe logic, was the underlying point.

This earlier version of Arcee reconceptualized the character as technically trans in a toxic manner, one that emphasized grisly medical transitions and body horror over any humanity of Arcee. Readers were supposed to recoil in horror at a "male" robot suddenly turning into a woman who exhibited violent tendencies after her transition. The newer comics, done with consultation by longtime Transformers fan and trans woman Jenevieve Frank, attempted to reimagine this version of Arcee by emphasizing the point-of-view of Arcee, namely in how she had always viewed herself as a woman. The horrors of Arcee's past in the original comics were retconned to be not about women robots being "frightening" but rather Arcee being forced to conform to a man's idea of what women "should look like." From there, this version of Arcee was depicted as much more heroic, interacting with other trans robots, having a much more fleshed-out personality, and even developing a relationship with another lady Transformer by the name of Aileron. This process brought a whole new dimension to Arcee as a character and opened up new doors for who she could be. Plus, it offered up an interesting and deeply human angle to the Transformers franchise’s motif of “transforming.” If these robots can turn into various cars at the drop of a hat, why can’t they also adjust their gender presentation to fit their actual identities?

Orci likely never even contemplated these sorts of deeper ideas tied to gender when he was writing out that first Transformers movie. The very idea of lady robots seemed to break his brain, a tragic reflection of how many American blockbusters are obsessed with lore and explanations to a fault. Through getting obsessed with the “why” behind lady Transformers, Orci and the creative team behind the original Transformers films failed to grapple with the question of who characters like Arcee are and what makes them compelling. The recent Transformers comics have contemplated those “who” questions to glorious effects, demonstrating all the narrative possibilities for lady Transformers and robots that exist beyond the gender binary in the process. Tragically, by comparison, the Transformers movies don’t have more than meets the eye when it comes to their depiction of women Transformers.