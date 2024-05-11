It's no secret that the Transformers, the robots in disguise everyone knows and loves, haven't had the best track record in the film industry. Still, it would be a lie to say the franchise is devoid of good, if not great, products. While some Transformers movies don't want to be touched by people with a thousand-yard stick, there are some genuinely entertaining films that are more than worth revisiting.

There are many reasons why a Transformers film would be deemed rewatchable. Some are simply quality films, while some have so much camp and ridiculousness that they're worth watching for the laughs alone. A few others have breathtaking action and set pieces that fans can't help but revisit. No matter what the reasoning may be, even if the franchise hasn't had a great track record in film, more than a couple of the Transformers movies are still worth revisiting every once in a while.

8 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Paramount Pictures

The final entry in the Michael Bay Transformers series, Transformers: The Last Knight, is a genuinely horrendous film and, simply put, not worth revisiting in the slightest. When Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) is put under the evil Quintessa's spell and ordered to destroy Earth, the protagonists must seek out Merlin's staff to stop Optimus from bringing Cybertron to Earth (again).

There is nothing redeemable in Transformers: The Last Knight. It's a confusing mess that suffers from Bay being unable to not shove a million things into one film, resulting in cluttering the plot even more than it already is. Ironically, due to its connection to King Arthur's mythology, Transformers: The Last Knight served as the final sword in the heart of Bay's Transformers series, a fitting ending to an uneven saga. But if Bay could only deliver more of the same, most people would argue that was for the best.

7 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Paramount Pictures

Unfortunately for Mark Wahlberg, neither of his Transformers bouts had anything going for them. Transformers: Age of Extinction just so happens to be the most problematic of the Transformers franchise. Mark Wahlberg's character, Cade, has a daughter, Tessa (Nicola Peltz Beckham), one of four women who have speaking roles and are essentially walking, talking stereotypes. To make matters worse, Tessa has a boyfriend who casually carries around a laminated card with the Romeo and Juliet law printed on it.

Unlike Transformers: The Last Knight, Transformers: Age of Extinction has something going for it: Lockdown (Mark Ryan). A bounty hunter pursuing Optimus Prime, Lockdown is actually a pretty cool villain. His entrance after shooting Optimus Prime in the chest is genuinely a really awesome moment that does a good job of setting him up as a villain to be feared. Even if the rest is disappointing, Age of Extinction is slightly redeemed by a great villain whose role makes the movie worthy of at least one rewatch.

6 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Paramount Pictures

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen is terrible, and everyone knows it. Before Age of Extinction and The Last Knight, Revenge of the Fallen was the worst Transformers film. But there is no denying that the film actually has a few good qualities against all odds.

Although the filmmakers decided to go way harder on the goofy adult comedy this second time around, the film finds its positives where most Transformers films do: the set pieces. If there's anything Bay knows how to do, it's create a grand and epic action sequence. Notably, the fight between Optimus Prime and the group of Decepticons that "kill" him is a great battle. Plus, he also gets a jet wings upgrade for the final fight, and it's awesome. The plot and characters are unbearably annoying, but at least the action is loud enough to drown their voices.

5 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2011)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Paramount Pictures

Coming off of 2009's Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: Dark of the Moon took people by surprise with a satirical tone that felt refreshing. The story still isn't great, but it's also not terrible, making it a lot more bearable than other Transformers films. Much like Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, this film also includes some really astounding set pieces, but far better in every way.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon is an epic, and the final act is innate proof of that. With this being arguably the darkest entry in the saga, Bay got a chance to really go all out when it came to putting together spectacles that could blow people away. The entire third act, when Earth is successfully taken over by the Decepticons and the protagonists are the only hope left for humanity, is nothing short of bombastic in all the best ways. There are Decepticons bringing down buildings, Optimus Prime fighting with only one arm, and so much more. Action this good is more than enough to make Transformers: Dark of the Moon a pretty enjoyable rewatch.

4 'Transformers' (2007)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Paramount Pictures

The film that started the live-action Transformers franchise actually has a lot of rewatchability. Most fans agree that Transformers is actually a pretty decent film, some even calling it good. The script isn't horribly convoluted, the terrible immature humor from future films is far more toned back, the Sam (Shia LaBeouf) and Bumblebee relationship is compelling, and the action is absolutely thrilling and, at that point, genuinely groundbreaking.

While far from perfect, Transformers is a great start to a singular franchise with an intriguing mythology. Most Autobots actually feel like genuine characters and not giant action figures, balancing LaBeouf's frantic energy. It's a great film for a night when someone just wants to relax and have fun and not watch anything too mind-consuming. Its visual effects have aged like wine, and its formulaic but entertaining narrative makes it easy to revisit.

3 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' (2023)

Directed by Steven Caple Jr.

Image via Paramount Pictures

When the Transformers franchise got the chance to break free from Bay's creative hold, the series took a considerable leap in quality and critical reception; the most recent entry, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is a great example. Upon its release, it became one of the highest-rated Transformers films by audiences. While obviously not perfect, Rise of the Beasts is an incredibly fun watch. The film accomplishes something that the franchise had been struggling with for a long time: making the human characters worth the time. Played by Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, they actually add to the plot and have far more active roles.

The film also happens to just be a ton of fun. The introduction of the Beasts is a great addition to the universe, and they are played by some incredible actors, such as Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal and Michelle Yeoh as Maximal Airazor. Rise of the Beasts is unashamed of its cartoon roots and finds a ton of enjoyment in leaning into what makes Transformers so fun while still keeping a serious plot. Anyone looking to rewatch the film before the release of the sequel (crossing over with G.I. Joe) will not be disappointed with this entertaining and suitably wild ride.

2 'The Transformers: The Movie' (1986)

Directed by Nelson Shin

Image Via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

The original cartoon is commonly regarded as the best adaption of the robots in disguise, with fans constantly begging for the films to take more design and plot inspiration from it. Films like Bumblebee and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts garnered a plethora of praise for readjusting the designs to better reflect the cartoon. The Transformers: The Movie is the original Transformers theatrical release and is the most genuine and enjoyable adaptation of the Transformers characters and mythos to date.

It's well known as the best Transformers film, with incredible performances, stunning animation, a great soundtrack, and a compelling and engaging plot. Fans continue to revisit the film today, and it has not lost its luster in the slightest. If anything, its reputation has risen as more live-action films come out, especially now that they're beginning to take more inspiration from it. The Transformers: The Movie is simply the best adaption of the toy brand and is honest and enjoyable in every way.

The Transformers: The Movie Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date August 8, 1986 Director Nelson Shin Cast Norman Alden , Jack Angel , Michael Bell , gregg berger , Susan Blu , Arthur Burghardt Runtime 84 Writers Ron Friedman

1 'Bumblebee' (2018)

Directed by Travis Knight

Image via Paramount Pictures

Both fans and critics finally agreed on a Transformers film's quality with the release of Bumblebee, the highest reviewed Transformers film yet. To put it simply, Bumblebee is the best film in the Transformers franchise because of its wonderful performances, its independence from the franchise, heart, script quality, and stellar directing. It's not just a good Transformers film but a good film in general.

Bumblebee's ability to be a standalone film keeps it feeling personal, intimate and honest. The relationship between Hailee Steinfeld's Charlie and everyone's favorite yellow-clad robot is so endearing and full of soul that one can't help but love and cheer for them. Charlie doesn't hold the plot back in the slightest, making her and the surrounding cast the best human characters in the franchise. Bumblebee's quality is palpably astounding, making it well worth a rewatch for both Transformers fans and general audiences alike. Thank you, Travis Knight, for redefining what a good Transformers film can be!

NEXT: The 10 Best Mecha Movies, Ranked