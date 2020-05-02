One of the Two ‘Transformers’ Movies Just Got a New Release Date

Paramount Pictures has just updated their release schedule, giving new release dates to one of the two new Transformers movies currently in the works as well as Aaron Sorkin‘s directorial follow-up to Molly’s Game, the starry historical drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. The updates on Paramounts schedule follow on the heels of other studios updating their schedule earlier this week, including Universal setting a new date for John Wick 4.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has given one of the two new Transformers movies currently in the works a release date of June 24, 2022. Back in January, we learned Paramount had set up two untitled Transformers projects and had gone so far as to hire writers for each respective project. At the time, the studio hired James Vanderbilt (Netflix’s Murder Mystery) and Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) to tackle the respective projects which are expected to take the franchise in different directions. Right now, it’s unclear whether the Vanderbilt project or the Harold project have been scheduled for June 2022.

Additionally, THR reports Paramount has given a new release date for Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. Right now, the film’s release date is set for limited release of September 25, 2020, and is then expected to expand on October 9 before going wide on October 16. Paramount picked up Chicago 7 back in August 2019 after the feature hit an unexpected production halt. Paramount’s acquisition of Chicago 7 coupled with the announcement of the new release date seemingly signal the feature is done filming and will be ready for fall. Chicago 7 marks Sorkin’s second outing as director (he also wrote the script) and boasts a helluva cast, including Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, and John Carroll Lynch.

