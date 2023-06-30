Captivating audiences with their cutting-edge visual effects, and, of course, the iconic characters, the Transformers movies have become an enduring worldwide phenomenon. The most recent one, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have collected solid numbers. One of the most essential elements that brought these Cybertronian heroes and villains to life is the talented voice cast. The movies have enlisted voice actors from the original animated series, such as Peter Cullen, who has become synonymous with the voice of Optimus Prime, the noble leader of the Autobots.

In addition to Peter Cullen, the Transformers franchise has also enlisted a lineup of notable celebrities to voice various characters. From Hugo Weaving who brought his commanding voice as the ruthless Megatron to Pete Davidson who brought new energy to these aliens through the wise-cracking Mirage. Let's take a look at these familiar voices in the franchise before audiences get even more celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson voicing these robots in the upcoming animated film, Transformers: One.

10 Jim Carter as Cogman

While Jim Carter might not be a household name, he is instantly recognizable for fans of Downton Abbey. Carter is most famous for playing the aristocratic family's head butler. In Transformers: The Last Knight, Carter voiced Sir Edmund Burton's (Anthony Hopkins) chaotic robot butler, Cogman.

Director Michael Bay hired Carter as a nod to the film's writers affinity for the British series. Carter's ability to switch between proper British butler and manic robot added a delightful layer of humor and eccentricity to the character. Most interestingly, Carter also provided voice work live on location, a stark difference from the usual studio-confined voice work jobs.

9 Ken Watanabe as Drift

Ken Watanabe's commanding voice lent an air of wisdom and dignity to the character of Drift, first seen in Transformers: Age of Extinction as a badass triple changer that transforms to a Bugatti Veyron and a Sikorsky helicopter. Drift returned in the fifth film, now transforming into an equally cool Mercedes-Benz AMG GTR.

As seen in movies such as The Last Samuraior Godzilla, Watanabe's smooth and measured delivery provided a perfect balance of strength and serenity. By voicing Drift, Watanabe may be the only actor to have portrayed a live action samurai and a gigantic alien robot samurai.

8 Omar Sy as Hot Rod

Omar Sy (The Intouchables, Lupin series on Netflix) breathed life into the character of Hot Rod in Transformers: The Last Knight. As one of French's most loved actors, Sy's charismatic and vibrant voice work added energy and flair to the Lamborghini transforming Autobot, capturing the essence of the rebellious and fearless nature of the character.

In interviews, Sy expressed his excitement at being part of the iconic franchise and the joy he felt in voicing the heroic Autobot. Despite being reduced to a stereotypical French accent for comedy, fans remember Hot Rod as the Autobot with one of the coolest gadgets, which can momentarily stop time.

7 Dylan O'Brien as Bumblebee

Dylan O'Brien provided his energetic and youthful voice work as the titular yellow Autobot in the prequel film Bumblebee. Heard fully without the aid of radio voices, O'Brien added heart and charm to the already loveable character.

O'Brien's ability to convey emotions through his voice brought a relatable and endearing quality to the Autobot, creating an engaging performance that resonated with audiences, even only for a short time as audiences finally saw how Bumblebee damaged his voice box in this film.

6 Hugo Weaving as Megatron

Hugo Weaving brought his audio gravitas to the voice of Megatron in the first three Transformers movies, adding a sinister and menacing quality to the character. Weaving is no stranger to characters with deep, commanding voices, such as in The Matrix or V for Vendetta so commercially it was a no-brainer that he was picked for the role over the original voice actor, Frank Welker.

In a behind-the-scene footage, Weaving is seen to be having fun in the recording booth. Having no personal connection to the franchise, he concluded his experience as 'meaningless', which then allowed Welker to reprise the role in the fifth film.

5 Michelle Yeoh as Airazor

Fresh off her win at the Oscars for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh brought strength and grace to the character Airazor in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Yeoh's captivating voice work, coupled with her immense screen presence, imbued the hawk-like Maximal with a sense of power and wisdom.

Some fans lamented the limited screen time for the Maximals in the film, but fortunately Airazor has a significant role in the film, enabling Yeoh to flex her voice acting talent. Yeoh herself is no stranger to voicework, as she lent her recognizable voice in movies such as Kung Fu Panda 2 and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

4 Leonard Nimoy as Sentinel Prime

The late Leonard Nimoy provided his iconic voice to the character of Sentinel Prime in Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Nimoy's rich and resonant voice added gravitas to the role, perfectly capturing the wisdom and authority of the Autobot leader as well as menace and threat during its eventual antagonistic turn towards the end of the film.

Nimoy was eyed to voice The Fallen in the first sequel, but was unavailable. All of it was for the better as Nimoy's extensive experience in the entertainment industry and his love for the franchise were evident in his exceptional performance as Sentinel.

3 Peter Dinklage as Scourge

Peter Dinklage's gravelly voice is perfect for an antagonistic role, which is why he was cast as the big bad Scourge in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The Game of Thrones actor voice was terrifying and menacing, and also wholly different from his usual speaking voice. This is the first time Dinklage voiced a ruthless antagonist, having previously voiced characters in The Angry Birds 2 and The Croods 2.

Dinklage spoke at lengths about his exciting process voicing the Terrorcon. He found working solely with his voice was liberating and it enabled him to focus more on his performance. His process definitely paid off in the movie.

2 Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal

Ron Perlman's deep and resonant voice brought an imposing presence to the character of Optimus Primal in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The Hellboy actor's voice instantly positioned Optimus Primal as a wise and powerful leader. Perlman's voice was a worthy counterpart to Peter Cullen's Optimus Prime in the film.

Perlman's rich and powerful delivery perfectly captured the heroic and noble qualities of the Maximal leader, garnering praise from fans and critics for his portrayal. His voice also sounded superb when he called out the Maximals to maximize.

1 Pete Davidson as Mirage

Pete Davidson brought his unique comedic charm to the character of Mirage in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, injecting the newcomer Autobot with wit and humor. His playful energy made Mirage accessible to audiences and his relationship with Anthony Ramos' Noah Diaz much more believable.

Davidson's energetic voice work resonated with audiences, creating an instant fan favorite Transformer. His jokes landed with the audiences. If the movie has a sequel, Mirage will for sure be in it.

