The Big Picture Hasbro unveils Omega Prime, a new crowdfunded project for Transformers collectors. The set includes Optimus Prime and Ultra Magnus figures that can combine to form the enormous Omega Prime.

Omega Prime is based on the 2001 Transformers: Robots in Disguise anime series and features improved articulation and durability compared to the original toy versions of Optimus Prime and Ultra Magnus.

The crowdfunding campaign runs until March 14, 2024, and requires 10,000 backers. Omega Prime can be pledged for $250 on the Hasbro Pulse website.

Transformers collectors have the opportunity to add a new showcase piece to their collections, as Hasbro has unveiled their latest crowdfunded Haslab project for the fighting-robot franchise: Omega Prime, the towering combiner from the 2001 Transformers: Robots in Disguise anime series. The set will include two main figures: Optimus Prime, who transforms from robot to fire truck, and Ultra Magnus, who converts from robot to car carrier.

The cab of the fire truck converts into a basic Optimus Prime, while the rest of the truck can be reassembled into a base mode, or combined with Optimus to form a super robot mode. Optimus Prime and Ultra Magnus can also combine into the enormous Omega Prime. The set will also include Bluebolts, a smaller robot who transforms into Ultra Magnus' weapon; two Matrix of Leadership accessories; and a non-transforming gun for Optimus Prime. Stretch goals include the 24-inch Matrix Blade sword accessory for Omega Prime, and a display base modeled on the Global Space Bridge from the cartoon series.

Omega Prime is the fourth Transformers Haslab project; the others were the massive planet-sized Transformer Unicron from 1986's Transformers: The Movie, and Star Saber and Deathsaurus, the respective Autobot and Decepticon leaders from the 1980s anime series Transformers: Victory. The crowdfunding campaign begins today, January 30, and will run for six weeks until March 14. 10,000 backers are needed to complete the project. Omega Prime can be pledged for $250 USD on HasbroPulse.com.

Who Is Omega Prime From 'Transformers: Robots in Disguise'?

In 2001, with imported anime series like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z dominating the airwaves, Hasbro imported partner company Takara's 2000 Car Robots cartoon and toyline to North America, localizing it as Transformers: Robots in Disguise. Optimus Prime (voiced by Voltron: Legendary Defender's Neil Kaplan) led the Autobots in defending Earth from the invading beast-like Predacons, led by the tyrannical Megatron. In a twist on the typical Transformers formula, however, Prime also had a brother, the rebellious, ill-tempered Ultra Magnus (voiced by Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers' Kim Strauss). Magnus had deserted the Autobots years ago, but his wanderings took him back to Earth, where he was reunited with Prime. Despite their clashing personalities, they were frequently forced to assume their super-powerful combined form, Omega Prime, to take on the Predacons and their new allies, the deadly Decepticons. Optimus Prime and Ultra Magnus were both available in toy form in 2001; while they did combine like the new Omega Prime, the new figure features improved articulation, greater duability, and a larger scale.

Hasbro has crowdfunded a number of super-sized toy projects through Haslab. Past offerings include a trio of deluxe Star Wars vehicles (The Mandalorian's Razor Crest, Jabba the Hutt's Sail Barge, and the Ghost, from Star Wars: Rebels), giant-sized Marvel Legends figures Galactus and Giant-Man, and life-size replicas of the Ghostbusters' Proton Pack, Ghost Trap, and PKE Meter.

Haslab's Omega Prime crowdfunding project will run until March 14, 2024, and can be pledged for $250.