Only a few days have passed since Transformers One entered theaters and the film's official 4K UHD Steelbook is now available for pre-order. Following its recent box office debut, as well as impressive IMAX numbers during its opening weekend, the Hasbro animated feature will be treated with a retro-looking physical that's perfect for any Transformers fan. Set long before the previous films, Transformers One tells the story of Optimus Prime (voiced by Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree) before they became enemies, as well as showcasing an era of Cybertron without the Autobots and Decepticons.

Now available on Amazon, the 4K UHD Steelbook + Blu-Ray will feature an illustrated cover of Optimus Prime, as well as silhouettes of our four main characters. The price of this item is $44.99, and the digital version of this product is listed for $36.99. Unlike other Steelbook releases, there are no other special trinkets or small forms of merchandise in this release yet. With the film just now out in theaters, the date of when the item will be shipped has yet to be revealed.

Transformers One features a star-studded cast for the franchise's origin story. Alongside Hemsworth and Henry are Scarlet Johansson (Black Widow), Keegan-Michael Key (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Steve Buscemi (Reservoir Dogs), and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix). The film also featured voice actors who have shared their talents in previous Transformers films, such as James Remar (Transformers: Dark of the Moon) and Jon Bailey (Bumblebee). The Hasbro/Paramount film was directed by Josh Cooley, the director of Toy Story 4 and screenplay writer for Inside Out, and was written by Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari.

‘Transformers One’ Underperformed in Its Box Office Debut

Since its theatrical release, Transformers One has impressed critics and fans alike, amassing an average Certified Fresh Score of 88% and an average audience score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, the feature earned over $39 million at the global box office and generated $25 million at its domestic opening.

While the film was able to pull some big numbers, it came in slightly under box office projections for its debut weekend. However, the positive reviews and strong word of mouth will likely give the film long legs at the box office, akin to previous animated hits from this year. Currently, Dreamworks' The Wild Robot is now competing against the animation feature as it recently entered the international market. Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice surpassed the film's domestic box office performance during its third weekend of release.

