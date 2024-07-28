The Big Picture Transformers One, a prequel in the popular franchise, reveals a cut scene involving the spider character Airachnid.

As the epic summer movie season is starting to whine down, it’s time to start looking towards what the fall will bring moviegoers. There’s one film that hopes not to fall at the box office come September, Transformers One. The animated prequel from director Josh Cooley is the next entry in the popular Transformers franchise. It just debuted its latest trailer at San Diego Comic Con to a ton of praise. Now, Cooley has revealed the one Transformer element that didn’t make it into the film.

While talking to our own Steven Weintraub at Collider’s SDCC Studio, Cooley was asked about the one big change or cut that happened to Transformers One. “There was a scene where there was a hunt happening with Airachnid, who's our spider character. It was just her tracking, and it was awesome.” The director continued on, “That was one moment when I was like, 'Ah! I wish we didn't have to cut that.' It was just pure visual and just an awesome Transformer moment.” When joking about the possibility of it ending up in a potential sequel, Cooley responded, “Hey! That could definitely happen.” Airachnid is a Decepticon that hails from the same class of Transformers who were introduced in the iconic 90s animated series Beast Wars: Transformers. While the character wasn’t introduced in that particular series, the DNA of it has been felt throughout the franchise the last three decades. The most recent example was in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The series was also one of the first examples of mainstream CGI animation.

What’s ‘Transformers One’ About?

Transformers One is the first animated film in the series since The Transformers: The Movie in 1896. It was a continuation of the franchise's original animated series from 1984. It was famous for traumatizing a whole generation of kids by killing Optimus Prime. However, One is a prequel set in the same universe as the live-action films. Taking place millions of years before the events of Transformers (2007), it tells the story of young Optimus Prime and Megatron. More specifically, when the pair of sworn enemies were friends. This and the pending war of Cybertron were only ever alluded to/shown briefly in the films. This time Cybertron and the robots in disguise take center stage.

When Does ‘Transformers One’ Release?

Transformers One starts the battle in theaters on September 20, 2024. Both the first live-action film and the latest adventure in the saga, Rise of the Beasts, are currently streaming on Paramount+. Beast Wars is also streaming for free on Tubi. The Transformers are currently in the middle of celebrating their 40th anniversary.