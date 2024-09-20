Get ready to party like it's 1986 because we are about to get the first fully animated and theatrically released Transformers movie since The Transformers: The Movie - Transformers One. For the first time in a long time, Transformers One takes the long-running and beloved franchise back to where it all started, that being the planet of Cybertron. With no Earth and no humans, the epic prequel explores the origins of the planet's most famous heroes and most notorious villains.

Long before becoming the leaders of the Autobots and Decepticons respectively, Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) were close companions instead of bitter enemies. They were also Transformers who, ironically enough, couldn't even transform, until a new threat comes to their planet, and they stumble upon a secret that could forever change Cybertron's fate. Transformers One boasts a star-studded voice cast bringing to life your favorite characters from the Transformers universe. To find out who you can expect to see, read below for our complete cast and character guide for Transformers One.

Chris Hemsworth

Orion Pax / Optimus Prime

Optimus Prime has been voiced by the legendary Peter Cullen for every single theatrically released Transformers film...until now. The idea of anyone else voicing Optimus Prime is an almost blasphemous thought, but if there is anyone who can portray Peter Cullen's iconic character, it's Chris Hemsworth. The star of the MCU Thor films recently starred in the critically acclaimed yet financially embattled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The revered leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime is known far and wide as a noble leader who will defend the innocent and fight for justice at any cost. Before he became Optimus Prime, however, he was known as Orion Pax, and he was far more brash and arrogant in his younger years. This is much to the chagrin of the more cautious D-16, but Orion has always had a good heart, and he leaps at the chance to prove himself as a true hero.

Brian Tyree Henry

D-16 / Megatron

Where Chris Hemsworth is taking over for Peter Cullen, Brian Tyree Henry is taking the reins of Megatron from the likes of Frank Welker and Hugo Weaving. Brian Tyree Henry has become a rightfully praised actor in recent years, both in comedic roles like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and dramatic ones like Causeway.

Every great hero has a great villain, but that's not always how Optimus Prime and Megatron's relationship played out. When they were Orion Pax and D-16, the two were best friends who would do anything to protect one another. However, something clearly changed when they and their companions were given the ability to transform. Where he was once a level-headed and cautious companion, D-16 is destined to become a ruthless and feared villain.

Keegan-Michael Key

B-127 / Bumblebee

Key & Peele star Keegan-Michael Key will be voicing Bumblebee - a character who, in the live-action films at least, doesn't say too much.

Instead of being mute for most of the film, this newer and younger Bumblebee is talkative. Maybe a little too talkative. Despite his jokey demeanor sometimes getting on the nerves of Orion and D-16, B-127 is still an ally that will undoubtedly prove himself on their big debut adventure.

Scarlett Johansson

Elita-1 / Arcee

Transformers One will see Chris Hemsworth reunite with a fellow Avenger, as Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson will be playing Elita-1, AKA Arcee, in the film.

Unlike Orion Pax and D-16, Elita-1's overall role in Transformers One is something of a mystery. How she factors into their origin story remains to be seen, but it's clear that she'll be an ally in the film's conflict. It's also likely that she'll choose to side with Orion when D-16 inevitably turns to the dark side.

Laurence Fishburne

Alpha Trion