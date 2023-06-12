"Transformers more than meets the eye." This line from the Transformers theme song perfectly sums up what these "robots in disguise" are all about. Originally a shape-shifting toy line from Hasbro in the 1980s, Transformers developed its own film franchise. Before the live-action film series, there was The Transformers, a television series that began in 1984. This inspired the animated movie, The Transformers: The Movie, created in 1986. This means it has been almost forty years since the last animated Transformers film was released. Undoubtedly, the upcoming animated movie in the series, Transformers One, will provide a feeling of nostalgia for people who saw the original animated film as kids.

The first live-action Transformers movie came out in 2007, starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox, and was directed by Michael Bay. Since then, six other Transformers movies have been released with a mix of different actors and directors. The most recent film in the series is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, released in June 2023 after a five-year hiatus.

Transformers One has been in the cards for a while, originally being approved by Paramount in 2020. Since it was announced that Transformers One was set to be produced, fans have greatly anticipated its arrival. It seems people cannot get enough origin stories, and this film will provide just that. It is always interesting to look at the history of characters we know and love. Audiences can understand more about the motivations behind their actions and how their relationships have developed over time. These may be robots, but since they are personified, they have emotions. Being an animated movie, Transformers One will take a different tone than the previous live-action films. It will be nice to get back to the franchise's origins and have a bit of a lighter feel to the story. The following is everything we know about Transformers One.

What is the Plot of Transformers One?

We are returning to where it all began on Cybertron, the planet where the Transformers hail from. This story stays true to the origins of past comic books and television series. Our main characters include the famous Optimus Prime and Megatron, who begin as friends. Audiences can see what happened to these characters and how they became enemies. Inevitably, this also explains how the Autobots and Decepticons begin their war. An overarching theme of inequality in society will also make an appearance. Considering that this movie is based on a line of children's toys, the creators have been able to bring some more mature themes into the story.

One of the producers of the franchise, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, spoke to the entertainment website JoBlo and explained, "We’re hoping that there is enough emotional construct to that would lead to a trilogy of it because, personally, I think there’s a natural trilogy [...] you’re going to see Cybertron in a way you’ve never seen it, that no one’s ever seen it before.” Based on some of the characters appearing in the movie, it is possible to guess what else the film will cover. The inclusion of Alpha Trion, one of the oldest Autobots, and Sentinel Prime, a primary antagonist, makes us think we will get more of a history of Transformers beyond just that of Optimus Prime and Megatron.

When and Where Will Transformers One Be Released?

Transformers One is still in production, and Paramount Pictures recently pushed back the release. Its original release date was in July 2024, but it is now set to "roll out" on September 13, 2024. The reason for the delay is unclear, but it may have to do with delays to the recently released Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Have no fear; when Transformers One does come out, it will come out with a bang on the big screen. After its theatrical run, it will be available on VOD (Video on Demand). Considering it is a Paramount Picture, it has a high chance of ending up on Paramount+, their streaming service. This is where you can watch previous films in the Transformers franchise if you want to get excited before the movie comes out.

Can I Watch the Trailer for Transformers One?

With the film being released in a little over a year, hopefully, a trailer will be released soon. We are looking forward to seeing the new animated style of the Transformers series. For a taste of the most recent Transformers movie, here is the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer.

Who Are the Cast of Transformers One?

Transformers One is made up of a star-studded cast, making it all the more appealing to audiences. With the film being animated, this allowed creators to re-cast some roles. Chris Hemsworth enters the scene as Optimus Prime, the film's protagonist, and leader of the Autobots. This Australian heartthrob has some experience being the hero of the story, previously appearing as Thor in multiple different Marvel movies. Other projects include Ghostbusters, The Cabin in the Woods, and Snow White and the Huntsman.

Starring alongside Hemsworth is Scarlett Johansson as Elita, a fellow member of the Autobots. Johansson has received multiple awards and has been one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood for years. She previously appeared in blockbusters such as Vicky Christina Barcelona, Sing, and The Prestige. She and Hemsworth have worked together in many Marvel movies, as Johansson played the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

Fellow Autobots include Keegan Michael-Key (Schmigadoon!) as Bumblebee, Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) as Alpha Trion, and Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Sentinel Prime. On the side of evil, we have the Decepticons, including their leader, Megatron, played by Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta). In the coming months, we may also see more characters added to the cast.

Who is the Creative Team of Transformers One?

Any project involving the legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg automatically gives it legitimacy and credibility. In the case of Transformers, Spielberg has been on the team as executive producer since the first film. He will continue this role for Transformers One along with Brian Goldner (Battleship), Brian Oliver (Black Swan), Bradley J. Fischer (Zodiac), and Valerii An (Coming 2 America). The film will be directed by Josh Cooley, who previously worked on Toy Story 4 and other smaller Pixar projects. He has also done voice acting and writing for these projects.

Transformers One is written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, who have previously collaborated, with their biggest success being Ant-Man and the Wasp. Additional writers include Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman, who has worked on short films together, such as Monsters and the feature film Knock at the Cabin.

Producers of Transformers One include Michael Bay (director of the early films in the franchise), Mark Vahradian (Infinite), Aaron Dem (How to Train Your Dragon 2), Tom DeSanto (X-Men), Don Murphy (From Hell), and the previously mentioned Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers). The animation studio working on the film is Industrial Light & Magic, who also created the Transformers film, Bumblebee. Distributing the film is the fifth oldest surviving film studio in the world, Paramount Pictures.