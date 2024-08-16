The Big Picture Transformers One is the first fully-animated film in 40 years, featuring a star-studded cast bringing iconic characters to life.

Chris Hemsworth voices Optimus Prime in his origin story as Orion Pax, exploring the friendship turned rivalry with Megatron.

The movie delves into the early years of the Autobots and Decepticons on Cybertron, setting the stage for an epic battle.

Transformers One will be rolling into theaters in just over a month, and fans of the franchise are excited to see its first fully-animated film in nearly 40 years. Adding to this excitement is a new cast featurette that Paramount Pictures has just released to promote the film. The sneak peek shows off footage of the film's bots in action alongside their voice actors discussing the project. The cast includes stars like Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, and Keegan-Michael Key, all of whom make an appearance in the featurette.

Chris Hemsworth is providing the voice for iconic character Optimus Prime, who at this point is known as Orion Pax, and Hemsworth expressed that the origin story is what drew him to the film. "What intrigued me was the origin story," the actor said. "He begins as Orion Pax, as a worker in the mines. This is his journey to becoming the all-powerful, all-knowing Optimus Prime." Opposite Orion Pax is D-16, a character who will go on to be known as Megatron, leader of the Decepticons. The future enemy of Optimus Prime is voiced by Brian Tyree Henry, who said, "We want to see where this started. We want to see what Cybertron looked like, and how D-16 became one of the greatest arch-nemeses of all time."

Best Friends Become Enemies in 'Transformers One'

Henry went on to say, "We get to see the absolute beginning of Optimus and Megatron, the fact that they were actually best friends," with Hemsworth adding, "It really is about a friendship where the two of them become enemies." The four heroes of the film also include Johansson as Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127, who despite his wishes to be known as "Badassatron" will go on to be known as Bumblebee. Key was excited to provide a voice for the character who has been largely voiceless in previous Transformers films. "Over the last few movies, he's almost like a silent movie star, but now we get to imbue him through his voice," Key said.

The film also features the voice work of Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, an imposing bot who is the predecessor to Optimus as the leader of the Autobots. Steve Buscemi will also appear, voicing Starscream, an eventual lieutenant to Megatron. Laurence Fishburne provides his voice for ancient Transformer Alpha Trion, a mysterious figure to the heroes of the film who provides them with the ability to transform, setting their adventure in motion.

Transformers One will release in theaters on September 20, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates on the film.