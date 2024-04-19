This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Get ready for a hilarious and exciting new world with Transformers One, taking fans to Cybertron with a star-studded voice cast.

Explore the friendship between Optimus Prime and Megatron before they became sworn enemies in this refreshing new take on the franchise.

Directed by Josh Cooley, Transformers One promises a fun and CGI-packed adventure that stays true to the comic books and TV series.

Transformers One intrigued the planet with its first trailer, which was released in the vast expanse of space. The hilarious trailer gave us a peak into this brilliant new world that is going to take the franchise ahead and us to Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers. Now we have an up-close and personal look at our favorite Transformers as Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new set of character posters.

The new posters see Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron or D-16, as he was known in his younger days, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 aka Bumblebee. With a close-up shot of each character, one can admire their design as well as the landscape of Cybertron that adorns the background. The posters further elevate the fun and amusing tone of the film set by the trailer.

What’s ‘Transformer One’ About?

While the plot details are kept tightly under wraps, Transformer One will tell the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron before they become sworn enemies. The new feature will elaborate on their friendship and brotherly bond and will take fans on an adventure to see them changing Cybertron forever. The film is directed by Josh Cooley, who has credits like Toy Story 4 and Inside Out under his belt and his influence shows in the hilarious new trailer. The plot seems to stay true to the comic books and television series which preceded it so fans will be in for a ride to look for Easter eggs. With a cast full of actors acclaimed for their comic timing, the feature would be best to introduce a new generation to these mighty titans and give avid fans a refreshing story and CGI animation to look at.

Transformers One’s star-studded voice cast also includes Steve Buscemi as the antagonist, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime. The feature is written by Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari, and Bobby Rubio. The movie has equally impressive talents behind the scenes as the producers include Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. While executive producers include Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer, and Matt Quigg.

Transformers One will debut in theaters on September 20. You can get more details about the film with our guide here and check out the new posters above.