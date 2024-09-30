Transformers One may have thus far slightly underperformed at the box office, earning just over $70 million in 10 days worldwide, but that hasn't stopped it from edging one of its stars closer to an eye-watering financial milestone. Leading the voice cast as the iconic Optimus Prime, Chris Hemsworth adds another classic character to his ever-growing repertoire, and, thanks to that, now closes in on an astronomical $14 billion at the global box office. A figure befitting a Norse God like Thor, Hemsworth is just over $40 million away from this feat, with Transformers One's remaining time in theaters likely to help him over the threshold.

Of course, it would be remiss to give the plaudits of this feat entirely to Transformers One, with Hemsworth's bulging filmography and its incredible financial success owing major thanks to the MCU. Five of Hemsworth's movies have topped the $1 billion mark, and all five are MCU ventures. The lowest is the $1.3 billion of Deadpool & Wolverine, closely followed by Avengers: Age of Ultron. The first Avengers movie made over $1.5 billion, with both Infinity War and Endgame remarkably breaking the $2 billion boundary. In fact, the latter two epic cinematic experiences make up over a third of Hemsworth's box office total, with over $4.7 billion between them.

Interestingly, not a single of Hemsworth's solo MCU efforts — Thor, The Dark World, Ragnarok, and Love and Thunder — managed to pierce through the billion-dollar boundary that MCU movies so often achieve. Alas, even the lowest performing of Hemsworth's superhero adventures outperforms any other project in his filmography, with the closest competitor coming in the form of 2012's Snow White and the Huntsman.

How Does Hemsworth's Box Office Success Compare With His Fellow MCU Mates?

Image via Marvel Studios

The astronomical success of the MCU dominated over a decade of cinema, making financial juggernauts of its main ensemble. Hemsworth's $14 billion looks to be an eye-watering figure, but how does it compare with several of his cast mates? Robert Downey Jr., fresh off the success of Oppenheimer, shrinks Hemsworth's efforts with an impressive global figure of over $16 billion. Scarlett Johansson falls just short of Downey Jr. but still beats Hemsworth with over $15 billion, and Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt sits just between the two on $15.8 billion.

However, the top two of this list come from unexpected MCU places, with second place going to Nick Fury aka Samuel L. Jackson, with the veteran's incredible number of projects helping him toward a $28 billion worldwide total, doubling Hemsworth's. Better than even that, and without even having to take up much screen time, is the creator of it all himself, Stan Lee. Thanks to all those iconic cameos, Stan Lee's box office total as an actor is more than $30 billion — a total befitting a genius.

Chris Hemsworth is almost at $14 billion at the global box office thanks to Transformers One. You can catch the animated film right now in theaters.

Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Josh Cooley Runtime 104 Minutes

