Since 2007, there have been seven live-action Transformers movies, each one offering a unique take on the Autobots, as they often take a backseat to the humans that appear in the film. While Shia LaBeouf and Mark Wahlberg might've received top billing, audiences were there for one thing, and that's to see the robots the series is named after.

Nearly 20 years later and the latest Transformers film returns the franchise back to its roots. Transformers One is an animated film that gives us a look into the origins of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Megatron. While this can be considered the eighth in a long line of theatrical releases, Transformers One is much more than meets the eye, as it's a character-driven story about two brothers whose paths end up drifting apart. I got a chance to talk to the film's stars, Chris Hemsworth (Optimus Prime) and Brian Tyree Henry (Megatron) about their approach to these iconic characters' humble beginnings.

Optimus Prime and Megatron are a Modern Greek Tragedy

MIKE THOMAS: First off, congrats on the movie; it was phenomenal. Had a great time with it. I wanted to ask you both. This is an origin story, right? So what was it like kind of taking these characters back to their roots? Optimus and Megatron are iconic. So, what was your approach to these characters?

CHRIS HEMSWORTH: Well, that's what really attracted me to wanna be a part of this film was we've only ever known them as [Optimus Prime and Megatron], as mortal enemies and to be able to go back and see them as friends, as brothers as, as the best of mates; and then to kind of that the tragedy of that departure and friendship unfold was a lot of fun.

And you get to see the human version of these, these robots, you know, which, which I don't think we've sort of seen to this extent before and to see that they'd have a sense of humor. There's a recklessness and a cheekiness. A spontaneity and a sense of joy and fun adventure, and so on within both of them before it all goes tragically wrong.

BRIAN TYREE HENRY: Yeah. It, it was, it was the correlation to the Greek tragedy-ness of it for me, like there's something very like Greek and Shakespearean about the two of them and how they started like that brotherhood that just goes wrong like, you know, the Julius Caesar-ness of it that happens. You know, and I also wanted to see the heart, you know, because you get to see them, you know, and what part of their lives do you think? Like, like [it would] be like their early twenties?

HEMSWORTH: Yeah.

TYREE HENRY: Like trying to figure out who they are in the world? Like if we're gonna be, you know, subordinate to what's being told, like stay within the lines or are we gonna rebel? And I think we all relate to that moment in our lives where we're like, do we do what society tells us to do? Are we just gonna stay within the lines or are we gonna break out and find our own individual spark? And I think that that is what's so important about Transformers One is you get to see that, you actually get to see the heart of who they are.

'Transformers One' is Hilarious and Heartbreaking

It really speaks to the characters and seeing that again, human side, you were saying, Chris. Is there a singular moment that you're excited for the fans to see or that stood out to you?

HEMSWORTH: I think without any spoilers, people are aware of where these characters end up, but the moment the decision is replanted and we were just discussing this sort of, you know, later in the film where you see the real decision. “No, no, we're going in different directions now and there may not be a return, and we can't come back from it.” And that for me, even last night at the premiere watching it was like, oh heartbreaking. And I'm really excited for people to see that.

TYREE HENRY: For me, it's the laughter like when you get to see the two of them actually be just idiots, like just in reckless abandon following each other doing what they gotta do. Like the, the absolute brotherhood of it is really cool to even hear them laugh. Like to actually hear the two of them just and laugh together is something that I think will be incredibly impactful.

HEMSWORTH: I don't think we've ever seen these characters laugh.

TYREE HENRY: No, we’ve seen ‘em never laugh. No.

Maybe Megatron Makes A Good Point?

Yeah, that, that moment of levity, I think, just adds to it, and it adds to the heartbreak as like you were saying, the diverging past kind of happened. Brian, I've got one question for you. Of course, with Megatron, where would you like to see that character go? Because we know again, things eventually take a turn. But what would you like to do with him going forward?

TYREE HENRY: You know, I don't know! What I love and what I want is for audiences to walk away from this movie being like, you know what? I didn't used to mess with Megatron, but I get it. I get it now. I absolutely understand. Like I wanna like really confuse Autobots fans of what side they wanna be on. You know, like I think that that to me gives him justice because like, you know, we're always presented with these villains and we're already told that we're not supposed to love them or rock with them in any way. So what I'm liking the most about this is that people are actually feeling for Megatron and going “Oh yeah, all right. I hear you. There's another side.” So, that to me is the most important, you know, I love that. I love that people want to know more.

Watch Transformers One in theaters now.

