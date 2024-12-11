One of this year’s most worthy pictures is now available to watch from the comfort of your couches months after its release. According to Digital Spy, Transformers One, released in the U.S. by Paramount Pictures on September 20, has landed on digital platforms weeks following its streaming release. In the U.S., fans can buy or rent the animated film from Prime Video and iTunes, among other digital retailers, and for those who prefer streaming, it has been released on Paramount+ since November 15.

Directed by Josh Cooley from Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari’s screenplay, Transformers One is the first animated movie in the Transformers franchise since 1986's The Transformers: The Movie. It is set on Cybertron, the home planet of the title characters, and chronicles the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron. The duo is well known as sworn enemies, but they were once friends who bonded like brothers and changed the fate of Cybertron forever. Included in its stellar voice cast list are Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Like all the Transformers productions starting from the eighties, Transformers One is inspired by Hasbro's Transformers toy line. The generally successful film was announced in August 2017, and three years later, Cooley was hired to direct. However, in May 2015, writing pair Barrer and Ferrari, who had signed on as writers, came up with the idea of an animated prequel set on Cybertron. The producers attached to Transformers One are Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Aaron Dem.

Was 'Transformers One' A Banging Success?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Before arriving in the U.S., Transformers One premiered in Sydney, Australia, on September 11. Following its release, fans and critics around the globe praised it for its story, animation, voice performances, and humor, but sadly, it underperformed at the box office. As of December 7, 2024, Transformers One earned $129.4 million worldwide on a budget of about $75–147 million. Its U.S. and Canada earnings amount to $59.1 million and $70.3 million in other territories. Moreover, it holds an 89% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus describing it as “dramatically satisfying with a dash of good humor.”

Transformers One is available for purchase on Prime Video and iTunes.