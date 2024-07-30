The Big Picture Director Josh Cooley brings his love for Transformers to life with intricate animation and a fresh take on the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Cooley's background in storytelling and animation shines through in his approach to creating a believable relationship between the iconic characters.

The film's stunning visuals, attention to detail, and careful balance of action and story aim to appeal to both die-hard fans and a new generation of Transformers enthusiasts.

Transformers One has been rolling out teases since announcing its A-list cast, launching the first trailer from space, and inviting fans to see early screenings months ahead of its release, so its presence at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was to be expected. While there, director Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) joined Collider's media studio to share some of the extensive work that went into telling this origin story between a young Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry), who would go on to become Optimus Prime and Megatron.

At some point in the story's progression from script to screen, it was decided the best way to capture the magnitude of Cybertron's early days was to take the franchise back to where it began: animation. Since Pixar and creatives like the team behind the Spider-Verse have brought the format back into the foreground of film, tapping a filmmaker like Cooley makes perfect sense. Though this marks only his sophomore feature as a director, Cooley's background in storyboarding, world-building through his writing, and his first-ever movie, Toy Story 4, earning an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature proves this guy knows his stuff.

During his conversation with Steve Weintraub, Cooley discusses his own love for Transformers and why this project meant so much to him and his team from the moment he read the script. He talks about why this epic story could only be told on screen through animation, the inspirations for the unique design, and never sacrificing story for spectacle. Cooley discusses working with the legendary VFX company Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) as animators, expensive shots, scenes that couldn't make the cut, where they're at with sequels, and tons more. Watch the full interview in the video above or read the transcript below.

COLLIDER: I've seen your movie, and it is excellent. I said this on social media, but it's definitely one of the best Transformers movies. After I see it in 3D and IMAX, I will make my final judgment because I saw some of the footage in 3D at CinemaCon, and it looked incredible, and I'm not a 3D guy.

JOSH COOLEY: You know what? I'm not, either. It makes the movie somehow better, which totally blew my mind. It really immerses you in it. It makes things easier to see sometimes which I was not prepared for. So, my mind was blown by the 3D. It's made for it.

Totally. And just to let the audience know, when I think of the best Transformers movies, it's the original Michael Bay, the first one, because I just think it's great, the ‘86 animated movie, [The Transformers: The Movie], and your film. How do you, as the filmmaker behind Transformers One, compare your movie to the ‘86 animated movie?

COOLEY: I can't. I remember seeing the ‘86 movie at a friend's birthday party, and I was a part of that generation that was affected by it. I'm too close to Transformers One. In a weird way, I'm just too close to try and judge it to put up there. But I love the first Transformers, 2007, ‘86, Bumblebee. I'm a fan of Bumblebee, as well.

I really enjoyed Bumblebee. A lot of people love it, and I liked it a lot.

COOLEY: What I think about it is that the original cartoon Bumblebee was a fan-favorite because he was kind of hanging out with a young kid, and that's exactly what the movie is doing. So, for me, it reignited what I remember.

By the way, I'm not dissing on Bumblebee. It just isn't in my top three.

COOLEY: Totally.

What a lot of people aren't gonna realize is that in the movies, when you have the Autobots and the Decepticons, they cost so much money to animate that you have to minimize their screen time. You can't do a 20-minute scene of Optimus and Megatron. It will bankrupt you.

COOLEY: Yeah, it's all about the detail. With live-action, you have the real world to compete with when you're designing a Transformer, so you need to see every single nut, bolt, and mechanism. An animated film allows you to exaggerate and to simplify things, as well. So, we didn't need to see every single joint movement in the face.

The reason I think fans are gonna love it, and the reason I think the movie is so good, is because you actually have relationships between the characters. You see Megatron and Optimus Prime as friends, essentially like brothers, and the progression of their relationship to what fans can expect.

COOLEY: That's what got me involved from day one; I read that in the script. I was like, “This is totally new. An origin story where they're friends at first?” That's the challenge for this movie: How can we sell these characters that everybody knows as enemies as best friends? I knew that if we could do that and do it right, there's always that underlying tension of, we know it's gonna fall apart, which is great. You want that as a storyteller. You're always playing with it. It's heartbreaking in a way because people like seeing them together, love hearing Chris’ voice and Brian's together.

It's a believable relationship, and it's believable why things go a certain way. I mean, you all know what happens.

COOLEY: But how it happens. It's two different world views of the same problem. You kind of understand both solutions. It’s an awesome thing to do—not just show a bad guy be bad, but why are they acting the way they're acting?

Animating Cybertron – The Inspiration, the Ambition, & ILM

Many people don't realize that certain shots in animation cost a lot more than others. What were some of the shots that people might think, “Oh, that's not expensive,” but were?

COOLEY: There's a scene that’s basically a flashback that's told in real-time, so it's almost like AR—augmented reality—where it's happening around our characters, and it's all made out of metal filings, and every single little thing is flying around them. When I pitched it to ILM, I said, “So in this scene, they’re standing in the middle of this, and the story is being told around them. It's all made up of sand and metal…” And they're kind of going, “Okay…” And I could sense they were going, “How the hell are we gonna do this?” [Laughs] I knew it was gonna be expensive, as well. But what's so great about ILM is they’re ILM. They said, “We'll figure it out.” And they came back and showed an early test of it, and I was like, “That's it. That's totally it.”

The animation looks so good. Talk a little bit about designing what it was actually gonna look and feel like and working with ILM on that.

COOLEY: Knowing it was going to be animated gives you some leeway to exaggerate things and make things a little bigger and broader, but I didn't want to go full cartoony with it. I never thought of this as a cartoon. It was always, “I want this to be believable.” — that's always the word I was using. It's something that you see, and you go, “I can reach out and touch that. There's weight to it, there's correct physics, the lighting feels right, but it's something I've never seen before.” So, it was a tall order to try and create something that's never been seen, but we had such great material like G1 and the original artists. We wanted to use Art Deco as an inspiration. J.C. Leyendecker, the painter, his paintings look like living sculptures of people, and I was like, “That's the kind of feel that I want for our characters since they are still robots. We can't ignore the fact that they're robots, but I still want some of those humanistic characteristics in there.”

'Transformers One's Director "Can't Help but Think About What's Next"

Lorenzo [di Bonaventura] told me he envisioned this as a trilogy. I'm not going to do any spoilers, but obviously, the film ends in a way that you can continue. The fact that Paramount has started screening it two months before release tells you how good it is and it tells you that the studio believes in it. My question is, now that they're clearly very confident about the film, how much have they started calling, like, “Let's start working on the other one?”

COOLEY: I couldn't hear you over the fiesta.

[Laughs] Right. Exactly.

COOLEY: We'll see what happens, right?

Listen, I already know what's going on, and I'm going to say it on camera and to you. They've clearly called you and said, “Let's start developing,” because it takes time.

COOLEY: It takes time.

This is a really good movie, and animation is doing so well now at the box office. People are going to see it in theaters, which is another reason why, no matter what this costs, it's cheaper than a live-action Transformers.

COOLEY: I wanted to make this for the big screen. I know Paramount+ exists; I want this to be on IMAX. I want it to be in 3D. We looked at a lot of epic movies that have a personal relationship at the core, like Spartacus, Ben-Hur, The Ten Commandments—big, epic films like that—knowing that this is going to be something that's huge that you have to go see on the big screen.

100%. Are you working on the script now for the sequel?

COOLEY: I'll tell you this: I can't help but think about what's next because we're finishing up this one. I've been watching all the different versions that are coming—IMAX, 3D, all that—so I've been watching the movie quite a lot, and my story brain can't turn off. So, I have my ideas.

Sure. Again, when we get closer to release, I'm gonna ask you more specific stuff, especially about the ending and other things. This is not the time of the place. But you will want more when the movie ends.

COOLEY: I hope so.

I'm very confident.

