Transformers One returns the world of the Autobots to its roots. The animated origin story reboots the franchise, giving us a new character-driven story led by Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry's incredible performances as Optimus Prime and Megatron. By going back to animation, Transformers One was able to tell a story fully on Cybertron.

We got a chance to talk with director Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) about their approach to the film and how it will impact the future of not just Transformers in animation but also their live-action films.

The Benefits of Building Cybertron in Animation

MIKE THOMAS: I wanted to start this question off for you Lorenzo. Of course, this is the first like animated Transformers project we've had in quite some time. What was the idea of kind of returning the franchise back to its animated roots as opposed to the slew of live-action films we've gotten?

LORENZO DI BONAVENTURA: well, you know, number one, we were gonna end up exploring Cybertron in a way that you really couldn't do [in] live action. Animation allowed for an expansion of the visual experience in this case, and so that was super important. And when you have robots talking in C.G., it's very expensive. So there's a saving also that occurs when you do animation for actual speaking, but mostly what we were looking for was a singular look that only animation, I think could have presented.

That actually leads right into my next question. This is for you, Josh, you're tasked with bringing Cybertron to life, right? It's limitless, right in animation? What was your approach with in bringring the world of the Autobots to us?

JOSH COOLEY: That's one of the things that got me excited about this movie from the get go was the whole thing takes place on their planet Cybertron and it's before it started to die, you know, and the other versions are forced to leave the planet. But what's it look like when everything's going great? You know, and why do they want to stay there? Because that's ultimately what they're fighting for once the war started and everything like, this planet is their home. So it was a great challenge to create a world that is metal. It can transform by itself, but also still looks beautiful and something that you were like, I've never seen that before. So I knew it was gonna be just stunning…

DI BONAVENTURA: Also trying to find that texture that looks like metal but it's not, is it rock? Is it metal? What is it exactly? And I think actually one of the interesting things was what does it sound like when they walk on it? Which was really a struggle.

COOLEY: [Laughs] We didn't want to sound like pots and pans being banged together the whole time.

The Future of Transformers in Live-Action

So, quick question for you Lorenzo, but you mentioned the idea of going back to animation and how that changes, and how you can approach the story. Will this movie, especially with how great it turned out kind of change how you approach the live-action side going forward?

DI BONAVENTURA: Well yes, it will change it because, we have no humans in the animated movie, all the human characteristics that we use to invest the audience and the characters, we were able to put them in the robots. So I don't think we can go backwards when we go to live action, we're gonna be forced, [well] forced, sounds like we're resisting it, but we're gonna have to figure out how to do it in live-action partly because it costs so much money. Every time they talk in live action is really expensive. So in some respects, we've always had a restriction on it. Now, we have no choice and it, which is great for us because now we can give a different point of view coming from the transformers in live action.

That point of view is one of the films strengths. My last question for you, Josh. Optimus and Megatron are the backbone of this film, [along] with their brotherhood. What was it like kind of like developing that origin story and having those characters shine?

COOLEY: It was awesome. I mean, that is the movie, that relationship is what's everything is based on for this film. I knew it was gonna be, it could be powerful and emotional because it's such a human relationship. But I also knew it was gonna be difficult and it really was the thing that, you know, we had to really work on and make sure it made sense and also make sure that the relationship wasn't advancing too much or not enough. It was just finding that right balance for the for the length of the film.

