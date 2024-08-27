Dolby Cinema is rolling out a new look at Transformers One in a fresh poster that teases the vibrant depth of the upcoming film. Not only will audiences see a dazzling animated feature-length production that calls back to the franchise’s earliest days, but when you watch a movie with Dolby Cinema, you’ll level up even more. Unmatched in appearance and sound quality, the colors pop extra thanks to Dolby Vision, while the sound has never been clearer than with Dolby Atmos.

We can almost hear that famous sound ringing out of Dolby’s latest promo poster for Transformers One. Clear, crisp, and colorful, the image features Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime and D-16 aka Megatron up close and personal as the two bots prepare for a fight with their enemy. Hovering over them is the Dolby logo while, at the bottom, the film’s title seems to pop out of the picture, designed in dazzling gold with a metallic feel.

Transformers One will serve as the origin story behind the bots who will eventually become known as Optimus Prime and Megatron. The prequel film shows the pair’s humble beginnings as workers living on Cybertron and explains how two best friends would eventually become unrecognizable enemies. The feature will also uncover the backstories of other familiar Transformers characters like Bumblebee, Starscream, and Sentinel Prime.

Who Is Behind ‘Transformers One’?

Image via Dolby Cinema

Just like Dolby’s Transformers One poster, the film’s voice cast is also radiating heat. An all-star ensemble includes the likes of Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok) as Orion Pax, Brian Tyree Henry (Bullet Train) as D-16, Scarlett Johansson (Fly Me to the Moon) as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu) as B-127 aka Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire) as Starscream, Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix franchise) as Alpha Trion, Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Isaac C. Singleton Jr. (Deadpool) and more.

The latest Transformers movie is in terrific hands as the production’s director, Josh Cooley, is the creative visionary behind 2019’s critically celebrated film, Toy Story 4. The filmmaker won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for his installment in the beloved Pixar franchise and had previously earned another Oscar nod for his work as the co-scribe for the studio’s 2015 hit, Inside Out. Paramount is backing the title with a string of big name producers also on board, including Michael Bay, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto, Mark Vahradian and Aaron Dem.

Check out Dolby’s poster for Transformers One above and see the movie when it arrives in cinemas on September 20.

Find Tickets