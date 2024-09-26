Although Transformers One has gotten off to a relatively slow start at the box office in comparison to the film's hefty budget, it just passed a biopic detailing the life of a U.S. President. The animated Transformers flick has now grossed $27.8 million domestically, passing the Dennis Quaid-led Reagan, which currently sits at just over $27 million. Transformers One only has a few thousand to go before passing Imaginary, and will soon also zoom past Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, which was such a failure at the box office that its sequel was pulled from the release schedule. When coupled with $14 million from international markets, Transformers One has totaled more than $41 million at the worldwide box office, but its $75 million price tag leaves it with a long way to go to get into the green.

Historically, animated blockbusters are much cheaper to produce than live-action blockbusters, which can total $200 million+ budgets. Transformers One's larger price tag comes largely from the weight of its star-studded ensemble. Marvel veterans Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson star in the lead roles of Optimus Prime and Elita - 1, with both certainly commanding a large chunk to lend their voices to the Paramount film. Next in line are Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Megatron in Transformers One, and Keegan Michael-Key, who portrays the legendary Bumblebee. If you thought that was all the stars in Transformers One, you'd be wrong, as Steve Buscemi also signed on to play Starscream, The Matrix and John Wick star Laurence Fishburne plays Alpha Trion, and Mad Men veteran Jon Hamm portrays Sentinel Prime.

Who Leads the 2024 Domestic Box Office?

Inside Out 2 currently sits as the highest-grossing domestic movie of 2024, earning more than $650 million just in the United States coupled with over $1 billion internationally for a stunning $1.6 billion total. Deadpool & Wolverine isn't far behind Inside Out 2 domestically. It earned $627 million in the U.S., and $689 million overseas for a grand total of just over $1.3 billion. There is then a significant drop-off, with Despicable Me 4 earning $360 million in the United States, and Dune: Part Two finishing its theatrical run with roughly $282 million domestically.

Transformers One is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS