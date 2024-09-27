Paramount’s Transformers One is looking to close out its first week of release at the domestic box office with a relatively low — by any standards — total of $30 million. While this isn’t exactly the sort of result that the studio would’ve wanted, the movie has been showing encouraging signs through the week, after debuting with a horrendously low $25 million in its opening weekend. Today, on its sixth day of release, Transformers One will pass the $30 million milestone domestically, and in doing so, will overtake the lifetime haul of Kevin Costner’s three-hour epic Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1.

The Western concluded its run with $29.03 million, falling well short of its reported $50 million budget, a portion of which was financed by Costner himself. Because of the film’s faulty box office performance, Chapter 2 was delayed from its August release date. The first installment debuted at the Cannes Film Festival before entering commercial release. Costner has already started production on a third chapter, and has plans for a fourth installment as well. But mixed reviews and questionable commercial viability might jeopardize the chances of those films ever seeing the light of day.

At this point, there’s no telling which film has been worse off. While Horizon — a demanding three-hour experience — was always a tough sell to mainstream crowds, Transformers One was targeted not only at the millennials who grew up with Michael Bay’s live-action series, but perhaps even their young children. Produced on a reported budget of anywhere between $75 million and $147 million — that’s a wide range, yes — the movie hasn’t yet cracked the $50 million mark worldwide.

'Transformers One' Is the Best-Reviewed Film of the Franchise

That being said, it has overtaken Monkey Man, Blink Twice, and The First Omen. When compared to the year’s other big animated releases, however, the film falls severely short. Combined, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 have grossed around $2.5 billion globally. Even a smaller offering, like The Garfield Movie, grossed nearly $260 million globally. Paramount would hope that Transformers One’s positive reviews push it to within the same ballpark as last year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which generated over $100 million domestically, after debuting with less than $30 million.

Directed by Pixar veteran Josh Cooley, Transformers One holds a “fresh” 89% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with an even better 98% audience score. Featuring the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brian Tyree Henry, the film is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.