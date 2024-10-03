Compared to the predecessors in the franchise, it's fair to say that Josh Cooley's Transformers One has somewhat underperformed at the Box Office thus far. However, that doesn't stop the fact that it maintains a steady pace in theaters, and continues to hit regular milestones on its way to hopefully achieving small success. Now, following an October 1 domestic haul of $876,754, Transformers One has officially surpassed the $40 million mark at the US Box Office, which, combined with an international total of $32 million, edges the film ever-closer to the all-important $75 million mark worldwide.

The importance of the $75 million figure lies with that being the reported budget for the animated film, and, although achieving a budgetary figure in ticket sales doesn't equate to success, it is still a neat outlier of the movie being on the right path. Sadly, Transformer One's small hold over the animation audience at the Box Office didn't last long, with DreamWorks' The Wild Robot swooping in and stealing the limelight, even going as far as to overtake Transformers One at the 2024 Box Office.

Could the Future of 'Transformers' Change Thanks to 'Transformers One'?

The Transformers franchise has certainly proven successful ever since the first Michael Bay-helmed live-action installment back in 2007. However, as time passed, interest in the franchise faded with fewer star names attaching themselves to the product. For example, the most recent Rise of the Beasts hit a still-impressive $439 million globally, although it was the worst-performing film in the franchise, earning considerably less than the double billion-dollar hits in Dark of the Moon and Age of Extinction. Although Transformers One is unlikely to hit that target, its reduced production budget and different requirements mean that it still has the possibility to change the franchise going forward. What's more, Transformers One has become a much more successful venture in terms of critical and audience response, highlighted by a certified fresh 98% audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. When speaking in an interview with Collider's Mike Thomas, this subject was touched on by producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who said:

"Well yes, it will change it because, we have no humans in the animated movie, all the human characteristics that we use to invest the audience and the characters, we were able to put them in the robots. So I don't think we can go backwards when we go to live action, we're gonna be forced, [well] forced, sounds like we're resisting it, but we're gonna have to figure out how to do it in live-action partly because it costs so much money. Every time they talk in live action is really expensive. So in some respects, we've always had a restriction on it. Now, we have no choice and it, which is great for us because now we can give a different point of view coming from the transformers in live action."

Transformers One has hit the $40 million mark at the domestic Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters right now.

