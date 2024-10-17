Transformers One has been one of the biggest surprises of the year, currently standing as the second-highest-rated movie in the franchise, behind only Bumblebee. However, the film's box office results haven't matched up to its critical and audience acclaim, as its current domestic gross is just over $54 million. Crossing $55 million will be a big milestone for Transformers One, but its daily totals are dropping more and more by the day, most recently earning just over $400,000 on Tuesday, putting it in seventh place in the United States for the day with a 47% drop off. The animated Transformers flick even fell short of Piece by Piece, a LEGO biopic on Pharrell Williams' life, and Saturday Night, the comedy film detailing the final hours up to the first-ever performance of Saturday Night Live.

For the 2024 domestic rankings, Transformers One currently stands in the #25 spot, just ahead of Joker: Folie à Deux, but more than $10 million behind The Beekeeper, the Jason Statham-led action flick which has also found major success streaming on Prime Video. Joker 2 earned more than double Transformers One on Tuesday and is poised to pass the film by the end of the weekend if the numbers stay at the same rate. Transformers One just recently passed Challengers, Zendaya's spicy tennis drama that narrowly crossed the $50 million mark domestically. Coupled with $59 million internationally on a reported budget of roughly $75 million, Transformers One has still managed to out-earn its production cost by nearly $40 million, something that many movies such as Argylle, The Fall Guy, and Furiosa, all failed to do despite big budgets and major stars.

Who Stars in ‘Transformers One’?

Transformers One is toplined by two Marvel veterans and one franchise newcomer, as Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson were tapped to play Optimus Prime and Elita - 1, respectively, and Eternals star Brian Tyree Henry also features as Megatron. Mad Men icon Jon Hamm also plays the role of Sentinel Prime in the film, with Laurence Fishburne playing Alpha Trion and Steve Buscemi featuring as Starscream. Keegan Michael-Key also plays the legendary Transformer, Bumblebee, and the film was written by Marvel scribes Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari, and directed by Josh Cooley.

Transformers One is still playing in theaters everywhere.

